England 3-0 Ukraine: Lionesses secure easy win but denied automatic qualification

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England strolled to a comfortable win over Ukraine on Merseyside but it wasn't enough to secure automatic qualification for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

The Lionesses came into Wednesday's clash knowing that their fate was out of their hands following their drubbing to Spain last week.

They needed to beat Ukraine as well as needing Spain to drop points to Iceland to seal a place in Brazil. They did their part of the job, but the world champions' 4-1 win over Iceland means they will have to battle it out in the playoffs in November for a place at the World Cup.

England began strongly at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and took a 14th minute lead through a Jess Carter header. Georgia Stanway scored their second after a neatly worked goal that was set up by Alessia Russo. Beth Mead came off the bench and fired home a sublime free kick to bring up her 40th goal for the Lionesses.

Re-live the action on Merseyside below.