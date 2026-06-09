Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and João Pedro appear in Madonna short film

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Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and João Pedro have made cameo appearances in a short film by pop legend Madonna.

The pair feature in Confessions II, an extravagant 14-minute project which was first shown at Tribeca Film Festival before being released online.

Palmer and Pedro are seen briefly during a scene set in a bathroom, as Madonna catches the attention of the players while they use a urinal.

While 10 Chelsea players are headed to the World Cup, which begins on Thursday, Palmer and Pedro missed out on the England and Brazil squads respectively.

Pedro and Palmer have made a cameo appearance in short film by Madonna. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)

However, they're in esteemed company in the film, which counts Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Moss and Sabrina Carpenter among several high-profile appearances.

Madonna, 67, released the film to showcase a number of tracks from her upcoming LP of the same name -- a sequel to her 2005 Grammy-winning album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

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The Queen of Pop is no stranger to football. In February, she was in the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the hosts were defeated 2-0 by Chelsea in the Women's Super League, alongside her two twin daughters, Stella and Estere, who play in Spurs' academy.

She also watched Chelsea see off Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge in October 2025, as Estêvão scored a late winner.