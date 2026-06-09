Mexico have responsibility to win group as hosts - Mateo Chávez

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AZ Alkmaar defender Mateo Chávez insists the Mexican national team enters the 2026 World Cup as favorites to top Group A, understanding that is the pressure that comes with being hosts of the tournament.

"[We want to] make history. That's the goal [winning the group]," Chávez said on Tuesday. "That's the number one objective: winning the group. We're favorites against South Africa because we're playing at home."

Mexico will arrive at their opening World Cup match against South Africa riding a wave of momentum and an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Chávez said that Mexico manager Javier Aguirre has been warning the squad about the stress of being considered favorites since winning the 2025 Gold Cup.

"Javier [Aguirre] mentioned it, that in these types of situations you have to know how to play with [the pressures]. Since the Gold Cup, he told us that everyone says we are the favorites," Chávez said on Tuesday.

"We also have to know how to maintain these types of situations, because many times we find ourselves on the other side, that we are not the favorites, that we face great teams and when now you are the favorite you also have to learn to play with that, to propose and have the courage to be the one who goes forward and proposes."

Defender Johan Vázquez, however, downplayed the idea of being favorites during the inauguration on June 11 given the strengths of South Africa.

"We respect all our opponents, not just South Africa, who we know are a very physical opponent, a strong opponent who will counter-attack well," said Vázquez. "We are aware of all their situations, and we must always treat them with respect. We're not just focused on being first; we need to take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and achieve our first objective [the victory.]"

Mexico inaugurates the 2026 World Cup against South Africa on June 11 before facing South Korea and Czechia in Group A.