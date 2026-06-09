Cristiano Ronaldo not thinking about Portugal farewell - Roberto Martinez

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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said Cristiano Ronaldo is not thinking about Wednesday's friendly against Nigeria potentially being his last game on home soil with the national team.

Ronaldo, 41, will play in a record sixth World Cup in an attempt to claim the one major trophy missing in his career.

"Our captain sets an example in everything he does," Martinez said of Ronaldo on Tuesday.

"He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured and there are decisions that are out of their hands.

"The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That's the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve."

Ronaldo is the all-time leader in appearances (227) and goals (143) for a men's national team.

The Al Nassr star and Saudi Pro League champion made his Portugal debut in 2003. He has not indicated when he will retire from the national team.

Ronaldo is expected to start on Wednesday in Portugal's last warmup friendly in Leiría before the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be playing his final game in Portugal. Getty

"The idea is to make eleven substitutions and try to ensure everyone gets some playing time," Martinez said.

"For five or six of our players it will be their first game. The focus is still on the individual and to give minutes to those that need it. Our number one priority is to get the players on the plane ready for the World Cup.

"Portugal's strength lies in everyone's commitment. The responsibility is to prepare the players to help the team. To use their talent to win."

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Martinez believes the game against Nigeria will be a good test ahead of their World Cup opener against DR Congo on June 17.

"We have an opportunity to work on aspects that are similar to what we'll face against Congo," he said. "It's a different African side. It will be a demanding opponent, who will be a test to prepare our squad."

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has plenty of talent at his disposal and is looking for the winning formula.

"It's a group of very talented players," he said. "We have the structure and discipline to win every game. The statistics speak for themselves: goals, victories ... Total commitment to pressing high up the pitch and defending quickly -- that's the style, the result of 15 years of work in Portuguese youth football.

"Another aspect is the tactical one. It's a bit different from talking about our tactical structure. The style is what we have. As for tactics, I already said on the first day. The idea is to have tactical flexibility to adapt individual talent within the team's structure. And that's what we're working on ... our style is straightforward and well-defined."