I'll do 'all I can to help' Scots denied entry for World Cup, says First Minister

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Scotland's First Minister has contacted American officials after a number of members of the Tartan Army experienced sudden obstacles to their World Cup travel plans.

John Swinney said he would do "all I can to help" those who had their Electronic System of Travel Authorisation (ESTA) permit revoked with days to go before the national team play Haiti in Boston at the weekend.

An ESTA is usually required for UK citizens without a visa going to the U.S. for up to 90 days.

Some Scotland fans reported their ESTA status changing from approved to pending at the last minute, leading to some seeking emergency appointments with the U.S. Embassy in London.

Some supporters have been asked for proof of a clean criminal record, even including those who had recently travelled to the States on the same ESTA.

John Swinney said he would try to help Scottish fans denied entry into the United States. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Swinney said he appreciated "how frustrating the situation" was for Scotland supporters.

He said the Scottish Government had not been given information on individual cases.

He told the Scottish Parliament: "I am aware that the United States Embassy has issued advice to individuals affected by ESTA refusals, indicating that they may apply for a visa through the FIFA Pass System, and I have asked officials to convey our hope that they can resolve this so that Scotland's fans do not miss out.

"I have asked for specific representations and engagement to be taken forward with the Consul General of the United States in Scotland -- that has been undertaken and we will do all that we can to help out to resolve these issues."

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Last week, the BBC reported Acting Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Lauren Bis as saying the tightening of ESTAs is because "the Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws."

"Under the Visa Waiver Program, all ESTA applications are continuously vetted against law enforcement and security databases," she said.

"Travellers must provide complete and truthful information, including all criminal history."

She said the "failure to disclose arrests or convictions constitutes misrepresentation" and could lead to "ESTA denial, revocation, or a permanent bar from entering the United States."