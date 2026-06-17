Lionel Messi becomes 1st man to play at 6 World Cups

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Lionel Messi added another record to his illustrious career Tuesday, becoming the first player to take the pitch in six different men's World Cups.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made history with his appearance in Argentina's opening game of the tournament against Algeria in Kansas City, Missouri.

In his 200th match with his national team, Messi broke the record previously held by five other men: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Antonio Carbajal, Andrés Guardado and Rafael Márquez (all Mexico) and Lothar Matthäus (Germany).

Ronaldo is set to equal Messi's mark when his Portugal team takes on Congo DR in its opening World Cup match Wednesday.

Lionel Messi has become the first man to play at six different men's World Cups. Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa matched Messi and Ronaldo in being named to his sixth World Cup squad for this tournament, but he failed to make an appearance in two of those tournaments.

Messi, 38, already held the record for the most World Cup appearances, having surpassed Lothar Matthäus during the 2022 final in Qatar. His appearance Tuesday was his 27th career World Cup match.

Though the Inter Miami forward has not yet confirmed his plans, he has suggested that this World Cup will be his last international competitive tournament.

He made his debut on soccer's biggest stage when the then-18-year-old came on as a substitute -- and promptly scored -- in Argentina's 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage of the 2006 World Cup.

ESPN Global Research contributed to this report.