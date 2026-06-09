Mexico's Raúl Jiménez signs deal to return to Wolves

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Mexico striker Raúl Jiménez is returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers after signing a two-year contract with a one-year option, the Championship side announced on Tuesday.

"Being able to bring Raul back to Wolves is a truly special moment for everyone connected with this football club," said club chairman Nathan Shi. "Raul is not only one of the finest strikers to ever pull on our gold and black shirt, but he is a player who embodies everything that define Wolves."

Jiménez spent the last three season with Fulham after first making a name for himself in England after thriving with Wolves between 2018-2023, where he scored 57 goals across 166 appearances.

With the Mexican leading the frontline, the Premier League side exceeded expectations with a seventh place finish in the 2018-19 season. In the 2019-20 season, Jiménez was also key in their run to the Europa League quarterfinals.

"We're delighted that Raul's here and I know everyone will be very excited," said head coach Rob Edwards. "He's another player with huge experience, but also knows Wolverhampton, he knows the area, knows the club, knows the DNA and the fabric of it, and knows what it means to play for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"It's going to be so much easier for me to be able to demand what I'm going to demand of the players, because he's lived it, he knows the levels, so I'm very, very pleased."

Before helping Wolves in a push back to promotion into the Premier League, the 35-year-old will spend the summer as one of his country's key attacking figures in the 2026 World Cup. On Thursday, Jiménez and Mexico will kick off the tournament at home in the Estadio Azteca against South Africa, before facing South Korea and Czechia in the group stage.