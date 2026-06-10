World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, news as Messi scores on return - June 10

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After all the build-up, all the anticipation, the 2026 World Cup is finally just one sleep away.

The biggest ever addition of football's showpiece event gets underway on Thursday night and we will bring you all the news from around the United States, Canada and Mexico throughout the day below.

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

- What 2026 World Cup stadiums will host England and Scotland? Venue guide

- Free World Cup 2026 predictor: Simulate your road to the final

Mexico will host South Africa at the Stadio Azteca to get proceedings under way on Thursday night.

That game is a repeat of the 2010 opener, in which we saw one of the all-time most iconic World Cup goals when Siphiwe Tshabalala scored for South Africa.

Canada are the next hosts to get involved, they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, before the U.S. join the party in the early hours of June 13 against Paraguay.

While the competition may finally start on Thursday, due to the 48-team competition, England are first in action on June 17, taking on Croatia in a repeat of the 2018 semifinal.

Reigning champions Argentina face Algeria in the early hours of June 16 UK time, with Lionel Messi hoping to guide his team to glory once again.

And there is an early treat on Saturday night, as Brazil face AFCON champions Morocco in our first battle between two of the top 10 sides in the world this summer.

- World Cup news June 9: Michael Olise hattrick highlights France credentials - as it happened