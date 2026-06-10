Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal favorites for Álvarez as Real Madrid, Barcelona fail with bids

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Real Madrid and Barcelona's bids were knocked back, so Arsenal are now in prime position to land Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez this summer, while Manchester United are eyeing a deal to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is in high demand. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

- Arsenal are now in prime position to land Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez this summer, according to AS, as the Gunners are the only team in the race with the funds to land a deal. Barcelona won't extend beyond €100 million and riled Atletico with their bid to sign the striker, while LaLiga rivals Real Madrid saw a €150 million offer rejected to similar derision from Atlético earlier this week. With both La Liga clubs seemingly out of the race, AS claims that Arsenal could now act to land Álvarez. Though it will clearly take a near world-record offer to land him.

- Manchester United are eyeing a deal to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer this summer, reports The Athletic. The Wales international is a free agent next month, though Leeds are trying to agree an extension to his contract. United are searching for an experienced backup option behind No. 1 Senne Lammens, as Altay Bayindir is expected to leave. But recently relegated Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is another possibility.

- Manchester City are interested in a potential return for Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro, according to The Athletic. The report claims that the club are in the market for a right back, with Porro having two years remaining on his contract. The Spain international was at Man City from 2019 until 2022 but failed to make an impression before leaving for Sporting CP. Since 2023 ,though, he has been a regular starter for Tottenham in the Premier League.

- Bournemouth value midfielder Alex Scott's transfer at £80 million, according to TalkSPORT. But the Cherries are determined to keep hold of the 22-year-old and have offered him a new contract which could include a release clause. Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring Scott this summer.

- Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in a move for Newcastle right back Tino Livramento, but face a stumbling block over the valuation of the England international's transfer. TEAMtalk reports that a world-record fee for a right back, which sits at €68 million from Achraf Hakimi's move to PSG in 2021, would be required for any exit to go through. Livramento is contracted with Newcastle until 2028, and while he has impressed those at Arsenal and Man City, there are reservations over a deal for such a high fee.

ESPN SOURCES

- London City Lionesses are leading the race to land Alexia Putellas as the midfielder weighs up three offers after announcing she will leave Barcelona. A source at London City said negotiations are ongoing with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner but that no final deal has been agreed yet. Read

play 1:02 Burley not convinced Savinho is a smart signing for Spurs

OTHER RUMORS

- One of striker pair Liam Delap or Nicolas Jackson could leave Chelsea permanently in the summer transfer window. (Athletic)

- Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn has turned down a move to Liverpool this summer. The 16-year-old has decided against a move to England, despite a strong financial offer from the Reds, as Bundesliga clubs consider a possible offer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus are standing firm on their stance that Kenan Yildiz is not available this summer, as the forward has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Bayern Munich are progressing in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target Nathaniel Brown. A medical is planned in North America while the left back is away on World Cup duty with Germany, if a €50 million agreement between clubs is reached soon. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Aston Villa are open to an exit for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, as Juventus have started talks to sign the Argentina international. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester United are not lining up an offer for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, despite reports of interest from the Red Devils. (Manchester Evening News)

- Newly promoted Premier League side Hull City are considering a move for striker Callum Wilson, as the experienced forward is set to leave recently relegated West Ham. (TalkSPORT)

- Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is increasingly likely to leave the club this summer, with Fulham looking to replace Marco Silva. The 40-year-old has an £8 million clause in his contract at Portman Road. (TalkSPORT)