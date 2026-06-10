Lionel Messi 'savouring every moment' ahead of record sixth World Cup

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Lionel Messi has said he "savouring every moment" as he embarks on a record sixth World Cup.

The Argentina captain returned to action for the national team on Tuesday, coming off the bench and scoring from the penalty spot in Argentina's 3-0 win over Iceland in their final World Cup warm-up match in Auburn, Alabama.

Asked if it had sunk in that he will feature in a sixth World Cup, Messi, 38, smiled and answered: "I've been enjoying it from the start... I'm happy, savouring every moment and excited as ever."

Messi sat out Argentina's 2-0 friendly win over Honduras earlier this month because he had had muscle fatigue in his left hamstring since May 24.

"I felt great," the Inter Miami star said. "I'd been keen to play for a while, having been carrying that niggle [muscle fatigue] since I arrived. I was eager to get going and shake off the lingering fears you have when you're carrying an injury, so I could play freely. We've got a week left to get everyone fit and ready for the opener."

Lionel Messi returned to the field for the first time in 16 days after suffering from muscle overload in his left hamstring. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Argentina launch their title defence against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City.

The Albiceleste will also face Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27, in Arlington, Texas.

Messi is upbeat about Argentina chances of retaining the title.

"We have a lot of hope, as always, whenever a competition begins, especially a World Cup," he said. "I said at the time that this group wouldn't let you down, and they proved it this year by competing regardless of the opponent or competition, and they continue to show that they have the same desire and the same enthusiasm to compete.

"It's a real winning team that always wants more. We'll take it step by step as always, but with great enthusiasm, hope and conviction in what we're capable of."

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Argentina ended their country's 36-year drought for a third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022 and then won the Copa America in 2024.

"This group deserves everything that's happening to us," Messi said. "We're going to give it our all, just as we always have; let there be no doubt in anyone's mind that we'll give it our all, just as we all did and just as we've been doing all this time. Just as we always did whenever I was part of the national team. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't, but we've been fortunate enough to have positive results in recent years.

"It's difficult, and it's getting harder all the time, but we've got used to that and we've got the fans used to it, and we're going to try to do it again. Whether it works out or not, that's football. Have no doubt that our opponents will find it hard to beat us because this is a very competitive national team."

Messi, who turns 39 on June 24, netted his 117th goal for Argentina on Tuesday in his 199th appearance. In doing so, he became the oldest player to score for Argentina, beating the previous record held by Ángel Labruna, who scored against Brazil in 1957 when he was 38 years, nine months, and 10 days old.