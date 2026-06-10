Mexico's president shuts capital's schools and orders remote working for World Cup opener

Open Extended Reactions

Steps have been taken to ease traffic in Mexico City ahead of the World Cup opener.. Photo by Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

Schools in Mexico City have had classes suspended while government workers have been told to work from home ahead of the first match of the World Cup.

Ahead of Mexico's tournament opener against South Africa on Thursday, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum has issued a decree in order to ease traffic around the capital city.

All schools, both public and private, at all levels will be shut on Thursday.

Measures to implement remote working for federal employees in government offices are being implemented, while the private sector has also been urged to facilitate working from home for non-essential activities.

- 60 years of hurt - revisiting every England World Cup exit since 1966

- Tuchel: England must 'take care' of Bukayo Saka's fitness

- World Cup 2026 Power Rankings, 48 hours out: Who is No. 1?

"This decree is so that the opening ceremony can take place without traffic or problems on World Cup day," president Sheinbaum said.

Government officials added that this decree is to improve road safety and accessibility for the city's residents and also tourists visiting during the World Cup.

The measures are only in place for the opening day of the tournament when Mexico host South Africa in the Azteca Stadium on Thursday, June 11.