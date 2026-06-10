Man United confirm Jadon Sancho among players leaving as free agents

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Jadon Sancho will leave Manchester United as a free agent at the end of June, five years after an €85 million ($99.98m) move, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Sancho was one of United's marquee signings in the summer of 2021, alongside Raphaël Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He joined from Borussia Dortmund after thriving in the Bundesliga from the age of 17.

Jadon Sancho will officially leave Manchester United this summer. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

But at Old Trafford, things did not go to plan for Sancho, with the England winger scoring only 12 goals and assisting six times in 83 appearances for Manchester United.

The 26-year-old went back on loan to Dortmund in the second half of the 2023-24 season and played in the Champions League final that year, in which the German side were defeated by Real Madrid.

He would go out on loan twice more, to Chelsea and to Aston Villa -- winning European silverware at both clubs, with the Conference League at the London club and Europa League last summer.

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Neither club were willing to keep Sancho on a permanent deal, with Chelsea paying a penalty fee with sources telling ESPN he refused to lower his wages.

Sancho was one of six players confirmed to depart Manchester United this summer, alongside Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia from the first team and three academy players Sonny Aljofree, James Bailey and Malachi Sharpe.

It is possible that he returns to Dortmund for a third time as he looks to get his career back on track, with the club's sporting director Lars Ricken previously saying they were 'weighing up' the benefits of re-signing him.

Manchester United released players:

Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia, Sonny Aljofree, James Bailey and Malachi Sharpe