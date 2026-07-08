Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas joins WSL side London City Lionesses

Krieger wonders if Putellas' potential LCL move is about football or her legacy (1:49)

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Two-time Ballon d'Or winner and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas has joined London City Lionesses following the expiry of her contract at Barcelona.

Sources had told ESPN that Putellas had several offers to consider after deciding to end her time in Spain, including from the NWSL. However, London City were always front runners to sign the Spaniard.

The move represents a major coup for the Women's Super League side, as Putellas lifted 38 trophies across 14 years glorious years in Catalunya. She also won the World Cup with Spain in 2023.

For Barcelona, Putellas scored 232 goals in over 500 appearances -- only Lionel Messi (672) has scored more for either the men's or women's teams. At Barça, she won Liga F 10 times and claimed four Women's Champions Leagues titles.

Putellas is joining the WSL after 14 highly successful years in Spain, in which she cemented her status as a legend at Barcelona. JAIME REINA / AFP via Getty Images

Putellas's reasoning for joining London City span a desire to stay in Europe and remain close to home as well as not competing regularly against Barcelona, sources added.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter with London City Lionesses," Putellas said.

"The club's ambition and its steadfast commitment to growing as a women-only independent club resonate deeply with me.

"I look forward to making an impact on the pitch as we challenge for titles."

London City's owner, Michele Kang has high hopes for this project and is eager to have her London team -- she also owns OL Lyonnes in France and Washington Spirit in the NWSL -- feature in the Champions League.

Kang has regularly looked to Barça to strengthen the various teams in her portfolio, having previously appointed coach Jonatan Giráldez at Washington Spirit and later OL Lyonnes.

Putellas, 32, signed off from Barça by lifting the Champions League trophy after a resounding 4-0 victory over OL Lyonnes in the final.

Landing Putellas is a statement of intent from London City, who were only promoted to the WSL just over a year ago and finished sixth in their first full campaign in the English top flight.

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Barça's former sporting director Markel Zubizarreta was also brought in as global sporting director at Kynisca, the group which oversees Kang's various teams.

In signing Putellas, London City are looking to disrupt the usual order of things in the WSL -- which has historically been dominated by Chelsea and Arsenal, although Manchester City won the title last season.

Sources have also told ESPN that London City are set to sign Putellas' former Barcelona teammate, defender Mapi León.

Information from ESPN's Sam Marsden and Emily Keogh contributed to this story.