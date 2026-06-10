Emma Hayes describes USWNT playing in Brazil as 'experience I will never forget'

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USWNT manager Emma Hayes described her team playing in Brazil as "an experience I will never forget" in a match that saw eight red cards shown.

The U.S. held on for a 1-0 win after Sophia Wilson's deflected effort but the match was overshadowed by serious disciplinary issues for Brazil.

In front of a 55,000 strong crowd at the Arena Castelao stadium, a venue at the 2027 World Cup, Brazil lost their cool after manager Arthur Elias was sent off in the 77th minute.

Bia Zanaretto was the first player to go, picking up a second yellow card in the 94th minute and Tarciane was shown a straight red card five minutes later for elbowing Wilson.

After the final whistle, scenes got particularly ugly, with Brazilian players surrounding referee Paola Cebollada Lopez and sarcastically clapping her, which resulted in further red cards to both Kerolin and Ludmila.

Emma Hayes described playing in Brazil as an experience she will never forget. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Three other Brazilian staff were also sent off, with Lopez having to be escorted off the pitch by police in riot gear.

Hayes afterwards explained that her side want to play football but that playing in Brazil was an experience she will never forget.

She said: "To say that it was a game of battles, that's one way to describe it, I can think of a few others but we'll take your description.

"We want to play football, we understand the differences in this country, we accept them, our job is to try to perform, considering there are challenges whatever those challenges are.

"To come and play in Brazil and win in Brazil, I think, is extremely tough.

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"The crowd create the conditions to make it difficult but this is what it is, and what I am certain of is that when the World Cup comes here next year with FIFA, there will be very clear behavioural expectations for all of us, which there should be.

"It's a global game, because everyone there wants to watch football and ideally the best football."

Hayes added that she is very much looking forward to her return to Brazil next summer, assuming the U.S. qualify for the World Cup.

"We are excited, if we qualify, to come back here," she added.

"As I have said many times, I have a lot of respect for Brazil and it was an experience I will never forget."