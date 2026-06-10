Newcastle make first summer signing as Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen joins on long-term deal

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Newcastle have completed their first summer signing after landing Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen on a long-term deal.

The Magpies have not released the fee they have paid for the 20-year-old.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "Ewen is a great addition and I am delighted to welcome him to Newcastle.

Ewen Jaouen is joining Newcastle from the second tier of French football. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"He is an exciting young goalkeeper who has shown real promise during his time in France. He has a calmness and presence that belies his age, and he's someone we feel can grow and improve within our environment."

France under-21 international Jaouen made 34 Ligue 2 appearances last season after joining Reims from Guingamp during the summer of 2023.

He said: "I'm really excited to become a Newcastle United player.

"As a goalkeeper, I enjoy one on one situations and playing as a modern keeper, building from the back and being comfortable with the ball at my feet. Now I want to develop alongside the amazing players and staff here, enjoy my football, and prove my value on the pitch."

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Jaouen has been drafted in as Newcastle look to reshape their goalkeeping department, and now faces the challenge of making the jump from Ligue 2 to the Premier League.

England international Nick Pope retained his number one spot for most of last season, but deputy Aaron Ramsdale has returned to parent club Southampton after his loan spell and John Ruddy and Max Thompson will leave Tyneside when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Newcastle experienced a difficult summer transfer window last year, in which they lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool and one of their big signings, Yoane Wissa, failed to live up to expectations following his £55 million ($74m) move from Brentford.