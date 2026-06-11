Australia vs Türkiye at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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An exciting match up in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will see Türkiye take on Australia on Saturday in Vancouver.

Both teams have a young squad ready to impress on the global stage. While Türkiye bank on proven talents like Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz to call the shots in the middle, Australia will look to hurt them on the break.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday June 13, 9 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday June 14, 5 a.m.

India IST: Sunday June 14, 9.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday June 14, 2 p.m.

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Referee: Jesus Valenzuela

VAR: Michael Orue

Team News

Australia

According to reports, Mohamed Touré missed a crucial training session on Wednesday and is a doubt for the opening match.

Türkiye

Ferdi Kadioglu missed the friendly against Venezuela but has since returned to training.

Talking Points

Can Türkiye's golden generation make an impact?

Türkiye have made it to the World Cup for the first time in 22 years and look well-equipped to go deep into the tournament.

Arda Güler. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Two names stand out in the side -- Real Madrid's Güler and Juventus' Yildiz, the youngsters who have already shown their attacking mettle playing for big clubs in Europe. They boast experienced players such as midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglu from Inter Milan, Brighton's exceptional full back Kadioglu, Besiktas' midfield dynamo Orkun Kökçü and Eintracht Frankfurt's promising forward Can Uzun.

Türkiye will start as the favourites against Australia. Manager Vincenzo Montella will hope that his team can carry their form from qualifying, losing only once against Spain.

How can Australia stop Türkiye?

Australia have also got a younger squad with plenty of potential, especially in the attacking department. The likes of Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure, Jordan Bos, Lucas Herrington, Alessandro Circati, Paul Okon and Cristian Volpato are talented and can become another golden generation for the Socceroos.

Since Tony Popovic took charge of the national team, Australia improved their physical game and became more stable defensively. They have been practical in their approach with experienced players like Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar adding more intensity to win the ball and using the speed of their attackers to advance forward. Efficiency in converting their chances will be key. Irankunda and Toure (if fit) will be the focal point in terms of finishing while Bos will be crucial in creating those chances from the left.

Türkiye are a better team, but that doesn't mean they will have it easy. Australia have shown in the past that as a team they are not to be underestimated.