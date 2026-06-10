Who scored the most goals in men's World Cup history?

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For a footballer, there is no stage bigger than the FIFA World Cup. Germany's Miroslav Klose set the record for most men's World Cup goals in 2014 when he scored against Brazil, breaking Ronaldo's record. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are not far behind. Could they pass Klose in 2022?

Here are the players who have scored the most goals in men's World Cup history:

Miroslav Klose (Germany), 16

Ronaldo (Brazil), 15

Gerd Müller (Germany), 14

Lionel Messi (Argentina), 13

Just Fontaine (France), 13

Kylian Mbappé (France), 12

Pelé (Brazil), 12

Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany), 11

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary), 11

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina), 10

Teófilo Cubillas (Peru), 10

Grzegorz Lato (Poland), 10

Gary Lineker (England), 10

Thomas Müller (Germany), 10

Helmut Rahn (Germany), 10

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