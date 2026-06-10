Barcelona unlikely to activate permanent Marcus Rashford option from Man United - sources

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Barcelona are unlikely to activate the €30 million ($34.8m) option to make Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United permanent, but coach Hansi Flick will have the final say with Monday's deadline to make a decision looming, sources have told ESPN.

Barça have until June 15, as originally revealed by ESPN in April, to tell United if they want to commit to the deal, which is payable in three instalments of €10m.

Sources say they have not heard from the Spanish champions, who have not completely discarded the idea of re-signing Rashford, although after bringing in Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for €70m there is a growing consensus at the club not to invest as much as €30m in another left winger.

However, Barça would be open to renegotiating a lower fee or even bringing him back on loan for a second season, but ESPN have previously reported that United currently have no intention of dropping their demands.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed a productive season in Catalonia, scoring 14 goals. Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Rashford, 28, did well during the past season with Barça, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists as the Catalan side won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa.

After scoring a brilliant free kick in the title-clinching win over Real Madrid in May, he said if he were a "magician" he would stay at Barça.

Barça have remained open to keeping him around but the arrival of Gordon, who plays in the same position, has complicated matters.

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Raphinha is another player who operates primarily from the left wing and with Barça also eyeing Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez as a replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski, it remains to be seen how much money will be left for further attacking additions.

ESPN revealed earlier this year that Flick was eyeing the arrival of at least two new forwards as part of an attacking shakeup this summer.

Gordon is the first of those and the club continue to hope Álvarez will be the second, despite Real Madrid bidding €150m ($173m) for the Argentine on Tuesday, which was turned down by Atlético.

Rashford, who is currently in the United States preparing for the World Cup with England, could still return as a third signing in attack, but it will now be conditioned on negotiations with United and any further outgoings from the frontline.

Information from ESPN's Mark Ogden contributed to this report.