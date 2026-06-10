Kieran McKenna to step down as Ipswich manager after securing second Premier League promotion

Open Extended Reactions

Kieran McKenna will step down as Ipswich Town manager after five seasons in the job, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

McKenna has chosen to take time away from football after half a decade at Portman Road, during which he guided the Blues to three promotions in four years, including two to the Premier League.

The 40-year-old leaves after securing Ipswich's return to the top flight for a second time under his leadership, as promotion celebrations once again swept through Suffolk at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

"It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club," McKenna said in a club statement.

Kieran McKenna will leave Ipswich Town after five seasons in the job. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"To manage this club has been an absolute privilege. Over the last five seasons we have been on an incredible journey that has brought so many of the best experiences in my professional and personal life.

"After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far," he added.

The Northern Irishman joined Ipswich in November 2021, with the side in League One at the time, having previously served as assistant manager at Manchester United. He achieved automatic promotion to England's second tier after his first full season in charge.

McKenna repeated the feat again the following year, as Ipswich finished second in the 2023-24 Championship to book their place in the Premier League.

- Ipswich seal Premier League return with comfortable win on final day of Championship season

Although they were relegated from the top flight in 2024-25, McKenna's side recovered from a slow start last season to finish runners-up in the Championship, sending them back to England's highest division at the first opportunity.

Ipswich chairman Mark Ashton said: "It's been a true honour to stand side-by-side with Kieran over these five years and watch him grow and achieve so much. I know just how much of himself he has given to his job and he should be incredibly proud of all he has achieved. I know I am.

"Like so many, I am of course gutted that our journey together has come to an end, but I understand and respect the decision he has made after five incredibly intense years."

Ipswich are yet to confirm who will take charge of the club ahead of their Premier League opener in August.