England vs Costa Rica LIVE: Latest updates from World Cup warmup as kickoff delayed due to storm

Open Extended Reactions

England take on Costa Rica in their final friendly before the World Cup, and you can follow every kick live, right here, with ESPN.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over New Zealand on Saturday, but will be looking for a bit more dynamism ahead of their opening group game against Croatia on June 17.

- England at the 2026 World Cup: Schedule, results, how to watch, news, analysis, injuries, more

The Three Lions can welcome back Arsenal quarter Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke after the Gunners' Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain, although Tuchel said that he will have to manage Saka's minutes as the winger has been struggling with an Achilles problem for the final two months of the Premier League season.

He may be particularly concerned about injuries given the inclement weather at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, where the game against Costa Rica is taking place. Tuchel was unhappy with the state of the pitch for England's first friendly against New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday.

Having reached the European Championships final in each of their last two attempts, as well as the World Cup semifinals in 2018, many consider Tuchel's side to be among the likeliest teams to lift the World Cup next month.

However, Tuchel stressed on Tuesday that he didn't think the Three Lions were favourites.

"How many favourites are there? No, we're not the top favourites," he said. "We can't be because we haven't won it for so many years."