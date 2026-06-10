Roy Keane: Bruno Fernandes and I had 'lovely chat' to quash assists dispute

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Roy Keane said that he and Bruno Fernandes had "a nice, mature conversation" to clear the air after he misquoted the Manchester United captain, leading to a public dispute between the two.

Fernandes accused Keane of lying after the Irishman claimed on The Overlap podcast that the Portuguese midfielder had said he had opted to pass rather than shoot during United's 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest in May.

Fernandes -- who went on to break the Premier League assist record on the final day of the season -- had actually said the opposite.

"There was a reaction after what we said on the podcast a few weeks ago and he reached out to me and wanted a chat," Keane said on Wednesday's Stick to Football podcast. "I called him and we had a lovely chat.

"A lovely chat about a bit of everything, but it was nice because when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something afterwards and you communicate something and it doesn't come across properly, so people get upset and he said he wanted to talk to me.

"And we had a nice, mature conversation. It was lovely. A lovely chat."

Roy Keane said he felt better after speaking to Bruno Fernandes. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Fernandes was upset at the suggestion that he had prioritised his assist record over the team, telling The Diary of a CEO podcast in May: "People have an opinion. They think it's good, bad, whatever.

"What I don't like is when people lie about things and [in] this case that you said about Roy Keane, basically what he said is a lie."

In the wake of Fernandes' comments, Keane posted an image of a donkey on Instagram, with the caption: "Too much attention makes a donkey think he's a lion."

Keane did not specify that the post related to Fernandes.

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But the pair appeared to have quashed the dispute, with Keane adding on Wednesday: "I like having boundaries with players. I don't want to be speaking to players every few weeks or their agents, I don't want to go down that road, but every now and then a player might reach out, so it was important I spoke to him.

"There has been lots going on and lots reported. He's obviously a big player for United, I'm an ex-United player and the idea of this communicating and having a proper conversation, I really enjoyed it. Hopefully he did as well.

"Nice chat about a bit of everything and I felt better afterwards."