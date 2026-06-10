England pre-World Cup friendly vs. Costa Rica delayed by one hour amid Orlando storms

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ORLANDO, Fla. -- England's final World Cup warm-up match against Costa Rica has been delayed by an hour following lightning storms in Orlando on Wednesday.

The Three Lions were due to kick-off at 4 p.m. local time but thunderstorms and heavy rain in the area pushed back the start time to 5 p.m.

A pitch inspection was due to take place at 3.15 p.m. -- and sources at the stadium suggested kick-off would be delayed by between 30 minutes and an hour.

Fans who had already arrived at Inter&Co Stadium were told to evacuate from the stands, and retreat to a safe position on the concourses to avoid lightning strikes. Supporters were allowed back into the venue just before 3 p.m. local time.

Kick-off in Orlando was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. local time. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Safety rules dictate that an eight-mile radius of the stadium must be clear of lightning strikes for at least 30 minutes before any football can be played.

The incident follows on from last week's warm-up game between Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico in Austin, Texas, which was stopped for almost two hours last week due to extreme weather.

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