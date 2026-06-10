Man City make British-record transfer bid for Elliot Anderson - sources

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Manchester City have made a British-record bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, sources have told ESPN.

City's verbal offer is understood to be worth £106 million ($142m) with potential performance-related add-ons taking the value beyond £120m ($161m). Sources have told ESPN that Forest value Anderson at £120m before bonuses.

The 23-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United while City are also keeping tabs on Sandro Tonali's situation at Newcastle in case the move for Anderson fails.

City have already seen one bid for Anderson, worth around £85m, knocked back by Forest. The new offer would eclipse the current record transfer fee for a British player of £105m, paid by Arsenal to West Ham for Declan Rice in 2023.

Manchester City have stepped up their interest in England international Elliot Anderson. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Alexander Isak's £125m move from Newcastle to Liverpool is the current record transfer between British clubs.

City believe Anderson is keen to move to the Etihad Stadium after excelling in his two years at Forest following his move from Newcastle in 2024. He's under contract at the City ground until 2029.

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Reinforcing the midfield is City's priority this summer after losing Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.