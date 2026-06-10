          Who scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup?

          Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals in the 2022 World Cup. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
          • ESPN
          Jun 10, 2026, 08:58 PM

          Every player comes into the World Cup hoping to score a goal, whether it's your first or your sixth tournament, as it is for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite those two playing in six World Cups, only Messi makes the list for most goals in a single tournament. Just Fontaine set the record for most goals in a single men's World Cup when he scored 13 for France in 1958. With more games being played in the 2026 World Cup, will any players join the list of most goals in a single men's World Cup?

          Here's who has scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup:

          • Just Fontaine (France) - 13, 1958

          • Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11, 1954

          • Gerd Müller (Germany) - 10, 1970

          • Eusébio (Portugal) - nine, 1966

          • Kylian Mbappé (France) - eight, 2022

          • Ronaldo (Brazil) - eight, 2002

          • Ademir (Brazil) - eight, 1950

          • Guillermo Stábile (Argentina) - eight, 1930

          • Lionel Messi (Argentina) - seven, 2022

          • Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - seven, 1974

          • Jairzinho (Brazil) - seven, 1970

          • Leônidas (Brazil) - seven, 1938

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