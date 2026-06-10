Who scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup?

Every player comes into the World Cup hoping to score a goal, whether it's your first or your sixth tournament, as it is for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite those two playing in six World Cups, only Messi makes the list for most goals in a single tournament. Just Fontaine set the record for most goals in a single men's World Cup when he scored 13 for France in 1958. With more games being played in the 2026 World Cup, will any players join the list of most goals in a single men's World Cup?
Here's who has scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup:
Just Fontaine (France) - 13, 1958
Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11, 1954
Gerd Müller (Germany) - 10, 1970
Eusébio (Portugal) - nine, 1966
Kylian Mbappé (France) - eight, 2022
Ronaldo (Brazil) - eight, 2002
Ademir (Brazil) - eight, 1950
Guillermo Stábile (Argentina) - eight, 1930
Lionel Messi (Argentina) - seven, 2022
Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - seven, 1974
Jairzinho (Brazil) - seven, 1970
Leônidas (Brazil) - seven, 1938
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