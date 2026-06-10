Who scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup?

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Every player comes into the World Cup hoping to score a goal, whether it's your first or your sixth tournament, as it is for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Despite those two playing in six World Cups, only Messi makes the list for most goals in a single tournament. Just Fontaine set the record for most goals in a single men's World Cup when he scored 13 for France in 1958. With more games being played in the 2026 World Cup, will any players join the list of most goals in a single men's World Cup?

Here's who has scored the most goals in a single men's World Cup:

Just Fontaine (France) - 13, 1958

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary) - 11, 1954

Gerd Müller (Germany) - 10, 1970

Eusébio (Portugal) - nine, 1966

Kylian Mbappé (France) - eight, 2022

Ronaldo (Brazil) - eight, 2002

Ademir (Brazil) - eight, 1950

Guillermo Stábile (Argentina) - eight, 1930

Lionel Messi (Argentina) - seven, 2022

Grzegorz Lato (Poland) - seven, 1974

Jairzinho (Brazil) - seven, 1970

Leônidas (Brazil) - seven, 1938

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