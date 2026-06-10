          Who scored the fastest goal in men's World Cup history?

          Clint Dempsey's goal vs. Ghana in 2014 was among the fastest in men's World Cup history. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
          • ESPN
          Jun 10, 2026, 09:20 PM

          English football manager Brian Clough once said, "It only takes a second to score a goal." In the history of the men's World Cup, only 13 players have scored in the first minute of a match. Türkiye's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in World Cup history in 2002 when he scored 11 seconds into a match against South Korea.

          Here are the fastest goals in men's World Cup history:

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