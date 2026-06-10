Who scored the fastest goal in men's World Cup history?

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English football manager Brian Clough once said, "It only takes a second to score a goal." In the history of the men's World Cup, only 13 players have scored in the first minute of a match. Türkiye's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in World Cup history in 2002 when he scored 11 seconds into a match against South Korea.

Here are the fastest goals in men's World Cup history:

Hakan Sükür (Türkiye), 2002 vs. South Korea, 11 seconds

Václav Masek (Czechoslovakia), 1962 vs. Mexico, 15 seconds

Ernest Lehner (Germany), 1934 vs. Austria, 25 seconds

Bryan Robson (England), 1982 vs. France, 28 seconds

Clint Dempsey (United States), 2014 vs. Ghana, 30 seconds

Bernard Lacombe (France), 1978 vs. Italy, 31 seconds

Arne Nyberg (Sweden), 1938 vs. Hungary, 35 seconds

Émile Veinante (France), 1938 vs. Belgium, 35 seconds

Pak Seung-zin (North Korea), 1966 vs. Portugal, 50 seconds

Flórián Albert (Hungary), 1962 vs. Bulgaria, 50 seconds

Aldabert Desu (Romania), 1930 vs. Peru, 50 seconds

Celso Ayala (Paraguay), 1998 vs. Nigeria, 52 seconds

Mathias Jørgensen (Denmark), 2018 vs. Croatia, 55 seconds

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