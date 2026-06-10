Who scored the fastest goal in men's World Cup history?

English football manager Brian Clough once said, "It only takes a second to score a goal." In the history of the men's World Cup, only 13 players have scored in the first minute of a match. Türkiye's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in World Cup history in 2002 when he scored 11 seconds into a match against South Korea.
Here are the fastest goals in men's World Cup history:
Hakan Sükür (Türkiye), 2002 vs. South Korea, 11 seconds
Václav Masek (Czechoslovakia), 1962 vs. Mexico, 15 seconds
Clint Dempsey (United States), 2014 vs. Ghana, 30 seconds
Bernard Lacombe (France), 1978 vs. Italy, 31 seconds
Arne Nyberg (Sweden), 1938 vs. Hungary, 35 seconds
Émile Veinante (France), 1938 vs. Belgium, 35 seconds
Pak Seung-zin (North Korea), 1966 vs. Portugal, 50 seconds
Flórián Albert (Hungary), 1962 vs. Bulgaria, 50 seconds
Mathias Jørgensen (Denmark), 2018 vs. Croatia, 55 seconds
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