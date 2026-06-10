'Privileged' Aguirre embraces pressure of Mexico's World Cup opener

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MEXICO CITY --- Mexico coach Javier Aguirre stated that he feels "privileged" to experience the pressure of a World Cup opener against South Africa at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

"Fantastic. I'm grateful to life, to my parents, my siblings, my wife, of course. If I'm here tomorrow just like I was 40 years ago, a privilege, and I feel privileged," said the veteran coach on Wednesday, who will be leading his national team for a third separate time in the tournament.

"I consider it that and live it as such every day; that's where my joy lies. Being here 40 years later, repeating this scene now in another trench or in another position. Well, all I can do is give thanks every day."

Aguirre, 67, formerly played for Mexico at the 1986 World Cup four decades ago.

As co-hosts of the World Cup, El Tri will head into the competition as favorites in Group A, which also includes Czechia and South Korea. Regarding who could start at the Estadio Azteca, which will be the first venue to be featured in three World Cups, Aguirre also noted that things remain up in the air.

"I haven't spoken to them about the starting eleven. All 26 are very excited. They know they can do it, and they have no doubts, nor do they, that they'll do well, both in goal and at forward, and at midfielder and at defensive midfielder. I have no doubts about whoever starts," said Aguirre.

"Whoever plays will do very well. And I'm very confident about the goalkeeper position, as I've said for a long time."

To date, Mexico's best performances at a World Cup have come in the two editions they hosted in 1970 and 1986, when they finished as quarterfinalists. Following 2022's dismal group stage exit, El Tri will seek to bounce back with a strong showing on home soil.

Aguirre was also unaware of Mexico's lack of a win in inaugural World Cup matches, which he'll now use for motivation for his squad ahead of the opener.

"We have to break that trend," said Mexico's coach. "That's a good stat, I should share it with the guys. It's another good stat to give them, another reason why we have to go out there and win the game."

After facing off against South Africa, Aguirre and his men will then travel to Guadalajara to face South Korea on June 18, before closing out the group stage back at the Estadio Azteca against Czechia on June 24.