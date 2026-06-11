Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal keen on Spain star Williams

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Athletic Club winger Nico Williams remains of interest to Arsenal, while Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try their luck to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams struggled with injury last season. Photo by Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images

- Arsenal are interested in a summer move to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports TEAMtalk. The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Spain forward, and even though he signed a new long-term contract last year, the Premier League champions are still hopeful of getting a move over the line. Williams, 23, is reported to be considering his options after a tough campaign that saw him struggle with a groin injury.

- Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try their luck to sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, reports L'Equipe. Real Madrid have also been linked with a €150 million bid for the France international, following an impressive campaign in the Bundesliga where he managed 15 goals and 21 assists. But Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer recently claimed that Olise was not available for transfer this summer, and he has a contract until 2029 anyway.

- Manchester United have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, says Sky Sports. Ndiaye, 26, has caught the eye with his performances in the Premier League this season and is set to star for Senegal at the World Cup. City have shown interest in recent days, as a potential replacement for Savinho (who is set to move to Tottenham), but United are also looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League return next season.

- City have offered a new contract until 2031 to defender Josko Gvardiol, amid uncertainty over his future, according to Florian Plettenberg. Gvardiol, 24, has just two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and will reportedly either extend his deal with City or push to join Real Madrid this summer. The Croatia international has been out of action for much of the campaign after suffering from a broken leg, but will play at the World Cup.

- A return to AC Milan for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali could be on the cards, says TEAMtalk. While a move seems tough because of Newcastle's £100 million valuation, the Rossoneri are evaluating ways to reduce the overall cost of the deal. Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City have also all been linked with a move for the 26-year-old, but if he is to leave the Magpies this summer then his preference would be a return to San Siro.

DONE DEALS

- Marcos Senesi has agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth, the north London club have confirmed. The Argentina defender is head coach Roberto De Zerbi's second summer signing following the arrival of Andy Robertson from Liverpool. Like Robertson, Senesi arrives on a free transfer, as his contract at Bournemouth expires on July 1. Read

ESPN SOURCES

- Manchester City have made a bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. City's verbal offer is understood to be worth £106 million with potential performance-related add-ons taking the value beyond £120 million. But sources said that Forest value Anderson's transfer at £120 million before bonuses. Read

- Barcelona are unlikely to activate the €30 million option to make Marcus Rashford's loan from Manchester United permanent, but coach Hansi Flick will have the final say with Monday's deadline to make a decision looming. Read

- London City Lionesses are leading the race to land Alexia Putellas as the midfielder weighs up three offers after announcing she will leave Barcelona. A source at London City said negotiations are ongoing with the two-time Ballon d'Or winner but that no final deal has been agreed yet. Read

play 1:50 Could Marcus Rashford play for Man United next season?

OTHER RUMORS

- Tottenham forward Mathys Tel, 21, could make a shock move to Bournemouth this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Aston Villa have shortlisted Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as a top target. The 23-year-old Japan international is one of three shot-stoppers being targeted should Emiliano Martinez leave the club, amid links with Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea are set to sign Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Harrison Bettoni, with the 18-year-old choosing the Blues over Manchester City and AC Milan. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool want a €20 million fee to let winger Federico Chiesa, 28, move back to Serie A. (Caughtoffside)

- Udinese midfielder Arthur Atta, 23, has emerged as an option for Newcastle, who are preparing to send a first offer to the Serie A club. (Nicolo Schira)

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- Bournemouth have shown interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi to bolster their backline, and the 27-year-old has a €28 million clause in his contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham and England right back Djed Spence has become a surprise target for Juventus this summer, but the club won't sanction an exit unless their €40 million valuation is met. (Ekrem Konur)

- Premier League clubs Everton, Leeds, and Brighton are battling it out to sign Feyenoord forward Ayase Ueda following his impressive campaign with the Dutch club. (Ekrem Konur)

- There is a €10 million gap in the latest discussions over Inter Milan's move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. The 25-year-old is entering his final year under contract at Anfield. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- MLS side Sporting KC are in the race to sign Toulouse winger Yann Gboho, but would have to smash its $9.5 million transfer record as the 25-year-old's transfer is valued at $20 million. (Athletic)

- Fulham have held talks with Alvaro Arbeloa over their vacant managerial position, after the 43-year-old's interim spell in charge at Real Madrid came to an end. (Athletic)

- Ipswich Town are eyeing Strasbourg boss Gary O'Neil as a potential replacement forr long-serving head coach Kieran McKenna, who stepped down from his position having led the club to three promotions in five seasons. (Telegraph)