Brazil vs Morocco at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, injury and team news

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Brazil begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday in a Group C encounter.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are aiming to win their first World Cup since 2002, which would be the sixth time they would have won the tournament overall. However, injuries in the leadup to the World Cup have disrupted Brazil's plans, most notably to Neymar Jr., but with Ancelotti leaning on a formidable frontline, jogo bonito could return to American shores.

Morocco built on their semifinal appearance at the 2022 World Cup with a first-ever, albeit controversial (and still contested) off-the-pitch victory at the African Cup of Nations. However, Walid Regrarui, the coach that led them there, has since resigned with Mohamed Ouahbi replacing him. Despite some crushing injury blows and bold decisions in squad composition, the Atlas Lions remain one of the dark horses for the tournament.

The two nations have only faced each other once at a World Cup (Brazil won 3-0 in 1998), but Morocco won their most recent meeting - a 2-1 win in a friendly in 2023. This game will also effectively decide who tops Group C, with both teams expected to stroll past Haiti and Scotland with ease.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time: Saturday, June 13, 6 p.m. EDT (11 p.m. BST, 3.30 a.m. IST, Sunday and 8 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia)

Team News

Brazil

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

The big news out of the Brazil squad remains that Neymar is unavailable for their World Cup opener as he nurses a calf injury. Ederson was also a last-minute replacement for Wesley, although there are no other fitness concerns post their friendly victories over Panama and Egypt.

Éder Militão, Rodrygo and Estêvão were ruled out with injuries much before the tournament.

Morocco

Mohamed Ouahbi's side have suffered a late setback as influential centre-back Nayef Aguerd and star forward Abde Ezzalzouli were ruled out of the tournament, with Marwane Saadane of Al Fateh SC and Amine Sbaï of Angers drafted in as replacements.

Anass Salah-Eddine, Chemsdine Talbi and Noussair Mazraoui are also injury doubts, with the latter injuring his shoulder in their most-recent friendly against Norway.

Talking Points

Can Brazil finally win their sixth?

play 1:33 Raphinha: Brazil are working to take advantage of Morocco's weaknesses

It's a weight that hangs heavy on every Brazilian player at a World Cup -- the demands of their nation to add to the five stars on their jersey. Plenty of big names have wilted under this pressure, so perhaps it is best if the world's most unruffled coach, Ancelotti, is in charge of this Brazilian team.

The Italian is leaning into Brazil's attacking wealth, naming nine forwards to his squad and featuring a top-heavy 4-2-4 formation. The likes of Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Endrick, Matheus Cunha, Igor Thiago, Gabriel Martinelli, and Neymar Jr. are all expected to torment defences with their attacking ability.

With Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá and new Manchester United signing Ederson, Brazil are well-stocked in midfield options. They also boast of perhaps the best centre-back pairing at this tournament in Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos, but lack quality in the fullback positions.

Ancelotti's side endured a difficult qualification campaign and recent friendly losses to the likes of Japan and France have raised questions. This game against Morocco also takes on more importance since finishing second in Group C will have Brazil likely facing France or Spain in the early knockout stages.

Morocco can attack Brazil's flanks as they aim for top spot

play 1:15 Guimarães credits Morocco ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener

Following their heroics at the Qatar World Cup and in the African Cup of Nations, Morocco aren't exactly an unknown quantity in world football anymore. The next step would be to become the first African nation to win a World Cup, and they already have a World Cup winner in their midst. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi guided Morocco's U-20 side to a World Cup victory in 2025, defeating Argentina, so he's unlikely to set his sights low.

However, the injuries to mainstays Aguerd and Ezzalzouli have thrown a spanner in the works, especially as Morocco's squad may not have the quality to effectively replace them. Nonetheless, the nation has made a name for itself by being greater than the sum of its parts and in Brahim Díaz, Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou and Sofyan Amrabat they boast enough leaders across the pitch.

Tactically, Morocco retain their astute and controlling nature, and with Brazil having plenty of weakness in the fullback positions, they have a route that plays to their strengths. Hakimi, in particular, can cause plenty of problems down Brazil's left-hand side, where an aging Alex Sandro or Douglas Santos are unlikely to keep up with him, not to mention that Vinicius may not offer much support in defence. The prize of defeating Brazil comes with the bonus of effectively sealing top spot in Group C (and thus an easier ride in the knockout stages), and Morocco will be chomping at the bit to make their mark upon American shores.