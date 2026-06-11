Declan Rice gets telling-off from his mum for getting sunburn at World Cup

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Declan Rice got a scolding from his mum for getting sunburn, but believes he can bring the heat to England's World Cup bid.

Rice arrived at the warm-up camp in Florida on Saturday and struggled with the intense climate, with his official tournament photoshoot showing a case of sunburn on his head and arms.

That did not stop the 27-year-old scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in Orlando as Thomas Tuchel's men stepped up their preparations for the tournament in style.

"I think everyone has seen those photos, I was bright red in that photo shoot," Rice said.

Declan Rice got sunburn ahead of the World Cup. England

"My mum was killing me.

"Honestly, the first day we came, it was just getting used to that heat.

"Coming from England, where it's hot-cold, all different types of weather, coming here and it's always 30 degrees -- it really does hit you in the face."

Asked how he can tell when he has done too much work in the heat, he replied: "When the sunburn comes!"

Rice joined up with the squad late after his exploits with the Gunners, where the ecstasy of winning their first Premier League title since 2004 was followed by the heartbreak of losing the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

He says that the ups and downs of a memorable season have been mentally challenging, but believes getting over the line in the title race has given him the belief he can help England to World Cup glory this summer.

"I feel good as gold. Feel really fit, feel really strong," he said. "Had a couple of niggles throughout the season which I managed really well with the physios and the manager, so I've come here in a really good place.

"I feel really confident. I think winning that Premier League for me, I have come here with a sense of confidence and a spring in my step.

"Now I have got over that line with Arsenal, it has given me that confidence that we can come here and achieve big things as well.

"I'm really in a good place at the moment.

"I think the season has been more mentally tough than physically.

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"Even though I have played so many games, the emotions you go through on a football pitch is ridiculous.

"Trying to win the Premier League and obviously winning it, and then to lose the final, you're up and down constantly, trying to adapt.

"And then full focus turns to the World Cup. It's hard to think about the World Cup in season because you have so many big games, but when you actually get here, it's when it starts to hit you.

"So I'm happy I didn't think about it too much ahead, and obviously now I have come here with a fresh mind, ready to go."