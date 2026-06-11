Morocco cut injured Aguerd, Ezzalzouli in last-minute World Cup reshuffle

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Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli (pictured) have been replaced in Morocco's World Cup squad. Getty

Morocco have made two injury-enforced changes from their World Cup squad with Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli both being replaced from their original 26-man list on the eve of their tournament opener against Brazil.

FIFA confirmed the change on their official portal, with Aguerd being replaced by Marwane Saadane and Amine Sbaï coming into the fold in place of Ezzalzouli.

The Atlas Lions had been holding out hope that the pair would return from their respective injury setbacks in order to participate in the tournament, but have made the move to replace both before the squad registration cut-off point, 24 hours ahead of their tournament opener against Brazil in New York on Saturday.

Influential centre-back Aguerd, a veteran of the squad that reached the semifinals at the last World Cup, in Qatar in 2022, has not played for club side Marseille since March 4 due to ongoing groin problems.

He underwent surgery in March, but his recovery stalled in April when Marseille's medical team discovered a fracture of the defender's pubic bone and an accompanying minor bone inflammation, which required further intervention.

Named in the original squad, he played no part in Morocco's pre-tournament friendlies, with head coach Mohamed Ouahbi acknowledging earlier this month that the Atlas Lions would not take any risks on the player's fitness.

His replacement, 34-year-old Saadane, has been a bit-part player in the international setup since making his debut in 2015, and is currently on the books of Al Fateh SC in Saudi Arabia.

Left winger Ezzalzouli had the potential to be one of the tournament's breakout stars, but his World Cup hopes were dashed on Sunday when he was injured in a collision with teammate Chadi Riad during the 1-1 friendly draw with Norway.

The Real Betis player sustained an injury to his right leg, and sources within the Morocco camp confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that they were giving the 24-year-old 48 hours to prove his fitness while undergoing further tests on his fitness.

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Ultimately, he's failed in his bid to return to play a part in the competition, with his place in the camp being taken by Angers wide man Sbai, who only made his debut for Morocco in the build-up to the tournament.

Morocco have also had fitness concerns around Anass Salah-Eddine, Chemsdine Talbi and Noussair Mazraoui, who injured his shoulder in the Norway match, although all three appear fit enough to contest the World Cup.

After their opener against Brazil, Morocco face Scotland in Foxborough six days later. They then conclude their Group C campaign against Haiti in Atlanta on June 24.