World Cup Last Dance: Mexico's cult hero Ochoa prepares for improbable final act

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Only four footballers over the age of 40 have ever played in a World Cup prior to 2026. Dino Zoff lifted the trophy as Italy captain in 1982; Roger Milla's iconic corner-flag dance with Cameroon captured the collective imagination in 1994; Faryd Mondragón set a longevity record with Colombia in 2014, only to be surpassed four years later by Egypt's Essam El Hadary.

In a true testament to the longevity of the modern player, the 2026 tournament will feature more players of this vintage than all previous editions combined: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Edin Dzeko, Manuel Neuer, Fernando Muslera, Craig Gordon, Sebastián Soria, Vozinha ... and Guillermo Ochoa, who will turn 41 during the tournament.

The Mexico goalkeeper has developed into a genuine World Cup cult hero, to the point where his club career -- particularly his spells in Europe -- fades into the background by comparison. Every four years, fans grew accustomed to seeing 'Memo,' with his unmistakable curls held back by a headband, pull off spectacular saves against the world's elite. And just when it seemed his days at the pinnacle of international football had drawn to a close, an improbable twist of fate has handed him the opportunity to become one of only three players to feature in six editions of the tournament.

Only the passage of time will determine where Ochoa ranks among Mexico's all-time goalkeeping greats, a lineage that includes iconic figures like Antonio Carbajal, Jorge Campos, Oswaldo Sánchez and Óscar 'Conejo' Pérez. However, this tournament will mark the end of an iconic career, and as an added incentive, he will take his final bow on home soil, in front of his own people. It is a dream conclusion, fueled by the hope of matching El Tri's performances during the previous two occasions Mexico hosted the tournament, reaching the quarterfinals.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo 'Memo' Ochoa is so inextricably linked with the World Cup that his club career fades into the background by comparison. ESPN

A long-awaited debut

Contrary to the typical trajectory for goalkeepers, who rarely establish regular starting roles until their mid-to-late twenties, Ochoa's rise was meteoric. His debut could not have been more demanding: at just 18 years old, he was thrown in to replace Adolfo Ríos due to injury at a club with the unrelenting pressure of América. His breakthrough was so spectacular that he was named Liga MX Rookie of the Season for the 2003-04 campaign and was immediately made captain's of the under-20 national team.

The years building up to the 2006 World Cup positioned him as the great hope of Mexican goalkeeping. He played a central role in capturing the Clausura 2005 title with Águilas, prompting coach Ricardo La Volpe to select him, at just 20 years old, as one of the three goalkeepers heading to Germany. While he remained behind Oswaldo Sánchez and José de Jesús Corona on the bench, expectations were high that he would soon claim the starting spot for years to come.

Indeed, over the following four years, 'Memo' continued to pile up milestones. He achieved continental glory with his club in 2006 and subsequently with Mexico in 2009, anchoring a Gold Cup campaign where he conceded just two goals. He even wore the captain's armband on several occasions during a remarkably tumultuous period for the national team, which saw three different managers rotate through the dugout.

Everything pointed toward South Africa 2010 representing the World Cup debut for a 24-year-old who already boasted extensive experience between the posts. However, following a poor display in a friendly against North Korea, coach Javier Aguirre stunned the fanbase by opting for Conejo Pérez -- his preferred goalkeeper from the 2002 World Cup -- to return to the starting lineup despite Ochoa having been the starter throughout Aguirre's second spell in charge. Another World Cup passed with the same result: a round-of-16 elimination at the hands of Argentina, and zero minutes on the pitch for Ochoa.

A roaring breakthrough and consolidation

The years following that disappointment were far from smooth for 'Memo.' He regained the starting spot immediately after the World Cup, but his next major tournament, the 2011 Concacaf Gold Cup, was derailed by a positive drug test. Although the charges were later dropped, his tournament ended after the opening match. Later, at club level, the goalkeeper finally made his long-awaited move to European football, signing with Ajaccio in France.

Beyond that episode, Mexico's path to the next World Cup was arguably the most stressful in its recent history. Four different managers took charge within a single year during a dismal final qualifying round campaign, which included a painful defeat to Honduras at Estadio Azteca -- only the second home qualifying loss in the nation's history. The team stood on the brink of failing to qualify altogether, but two dramatic, late goals from United States against Panama rescued El Tri, sending them to an intercontinental playoff where they comfortably dispatched New Zealand.

Despite the rescue act, the squad arrived at Brazil 2014 shrouded in doubt and carrying low expectations, particularly after being drawn into a group alongside the hosts, Croatia, and Cameroon. Yet, after the bitter disappointments of the previous two editions, Ochoa viewed his tournament debut as the ultimate opportunity, and he capitalized on it spectacularly.

His long-awaited debut against the African side passed without incident, securing a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory. However, his true arrival occurred in the following match against none other than Canarinha. There, 'Memo' delivered what he later described as "the match of his life" in a scoreless draw, earning Man-of-the-Match honors after registering four spectacular saves. One of them -- an acrobatic, goal-line stop to deny a Neymar header -- sparked immediate comparisons to Gordon Banks' legendary save for England against Pelé in 1970, historically regarded as one of the finest ever produced.

Ochoa delivered another landmark performance, and was again named Man of the Match in the round of 16 against Netherlands, though that clash ended in heartbreak following a late collapse. Nevertheless, his sensational display on international football's biggest stage established him as one of the world's premier shot-stoppers. This earned him a move to LaLiga with Málaga and cemented his status as an immovable symbol for the Mexican national team, anchoring the side during another Gold Cup triumph in 2015 and playing a leading role on the path to another World Cup in 2018, this time with far loftier ambitions.

Unlike the experience in Brazil, those expectations came close to fulfillment in Russia. The opening match for Juan Carlos Osorio's side produced one of the greatest results in the country's footballing history: an improbable and unforgettable 1-0 victory over defending world champions Germany. Once again, Ochoa delivered a historic performance with nine saves, including a brilliant fingertip stop to push a Toni Kroos free kick onto the crossbar. While the tournament ended with a familiar round-of-16 exit, 'Memo' departed with 25 tournament saves -- just two fewer than Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, despite playing four fewer matches.

A bitter exit ... and a fresh opportunity

Ochoa continued to add glorious chapters to his international legacy in the years immediately following the tournament in Russia. He anchored another triumphant campaign to claim the 2019 Gold Cup, producing vital interventions in the semifinal against Costa Rica and the final against United States. Two years later, he was selected as one of the three overaged players for the Tokyo Olympics, where Mexico captured the bronze medal.

Those successes, however, did not prevent the preparations for Qatar 2022 from descending into familiar turbulence. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino faced persistent criticism throughout his three-year tenure, navigating painful defeats in both the Gold Cup and the Nations League, which placed immense pressure on the team to advance from a group featuring Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Despite the pre-tournament unease, 'Memo' opened the World Cup executing at the elite level he had demonstrated in previous editions. He was named Man of the Match in the opener against Poland, securing a 0-0 draw highlighted by a crucial penalty save against Robert Lewandowski. Yet, his tournament romance would not extend past that fixture.

The second group match against Argentina ended in a harsh 2-0 defeat, reviving Albiceleste hopes after their shock loss to Saudi Arabia and forcing El Tri to secure a victory over the Saudis while hoping for a significant Poland defeat. A 2-0 scoreline in the parallel match offered hope, and Mexico appeared on the verge of advancing based on an identical scoreline in their own fixture. But deep into stoppage time, the unthinkable occurred: Ochoa hesitated. A loose reaction from the goalkeeper and his defense allowed Salem Al-Dawsari to enter the penalty area and strike a devastating blow, sealing El Tri's first World Cup group-stage exit since 1978. At 36 years old, all signs pointed to that being the final image of the goalkeeper in the tournament he had so often defined.

'Memo,' however, refused to see it as the end. In his immediate postmatch remarks in Qatar, he emphasized the need to build on what worked rather than tearing the structure down: "There are good things here; we shouldn't throw everything away. There are foundations to build upon and assets to add." Initially, events vindicated his stance: he formally assumed the team captaincy following Andrés Guardado's international retirement and reasserted his credentials during the 2023 Gold Cup, claiming his fifth title in the competition -- an all-time tournament record.

Yet, over time, that triumph began to resemble an epilogue rather than the dawn of a new era. That title had been delivered under Jimmy Lozano, who had also trusted him during the Tokyo Games, but following a disappointing Copa América campaign -- which the goalkeeper did not attend -- Lozano was dismissed and replaced by ... Javier Aguirre, the very manager who had benched him in South Africa 2010. Since then, Ochoa remained a regular fixture in Mexican squad selections but only appeared on the pitch for his country once, as Aguirre consistently favored Luis Malagón, Ochoa's successor at América. His international career appeared to have reached a quiet conclusion.

Then, the improbable occurred. Malagón suffered an Achilles tendon rupture while playing for Águilas, abruptly ending his World Cup dream -- and opening a door for Ochoa, who joined the squad for a historic sixth World Cup campaign. In the matches leading up to the tournament, Aguirre opted for Raúl 'Tala' Rangel to occupy the net, and the Chivas shot-stopper enters the tournament as the projected starter. Even so, 'Memo' can still harbor dreams of history repeating itself, hoping his manager chooses the option with the deepest pedigree, only with fortune favoring him this time. In a World Cup hosted on home soil, one could scarcely script a more fitting farewell for an icon of Mexican football.