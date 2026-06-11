Wolves sack Rob Edwards after Premier League relegation

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Wolves were relegated under Rob Edwards. Getty

Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked Rob Edwards after seven months in charge, the club have confirmed.

The 43-year-old was appointed in November on a three-and-a-half year deal to replace Vitor Pereira but was unable to stop Wolves from being relegated to the Championship after eight years in the top flight.

The Press Association understands they will replace Edwards with Gil Vicente coach Cesar Peixoto, who guided the club to sixth place in Portugal's Primeira Liga last season.

Wolves finished bottom of the Premier League, 21 points from safety, and Edwards was only able to win five of his 30 games in charge in all competitions.

Following an end of season review, the club thought a change of leadership was necessary to help provide Wolves with the "strongest platform" for future success as they seek a swift return to the Premier League.

Executive chairman Nathan Shi told the club website: "This has been an extremely difficult decision. Following the end of the season, we undertook a thorough review of every aspect of the football operation.

"This process involved careful consideration of many factors and extensive reflection on what we believe is required to help the club progress over the coming years.

"Our decision was not about character, professionalism or dedication. It was about determining what we believe gives Wolves the strongest opportunity to move forward from a sporting perspective.

"While there were positive signs and areas of progress, we ultimately concluded that a different football direction would better align with the style, identity and level of competitiveness we want to establish at the club.

"It would have been easier to continue with what was familiar. However, leadership is not about choosing the easiest path, but about making the difficult decisions we believe are right for the future of the football club which will put Wolves on the strongest platform to move forward."

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The club made a positive start to the summer with the signings of Kieran Trippier and Raúl Jiménez, while key midfielder André also signed a new deal with the club.

Trippier told the club's official podcast after signing: "I had a good chat with the manager and what struck me first was how passionate he was for helping the club move forward to get out of the Championship next season. You just have a feeling straight away and I felt that chemistry straight away with the manager."

However, the club have now decided to move on from Edwards, who has been relegated twice from the Premier League after going down with Luton in 2024.

Speaking after the signing of Jimenez earlier this week, Edwards was clearly still planning for the new campaign.

"Hopefully they [the fans] believe more in what we're trying to do, but there's a lot more we've still got to do and there'll be more to come," he said.

"We know things need to improve and we're working really hard to try and do that as quickly as possible. The challenge from those above me is that we need to get promoted again.

"The signings we're making at the moment will be ticking one box and there's more to be done, but then the results and how we start the season is what matters."