Caitlin Foord pens new two-year deal with Arsenal - sources

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Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract with Arsenal, the club confirmed, with sources telling ESPN it is a two-year deal.

The Australian winger joined from Sydney FC in 2020 and has made 203 appearances, scoring 57 goals during her six year spell.

The 31-year-old winger won four trophies during her time in north London, beginning with back-to-back League Cup titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Caitlin Foord has signed a new deal with Arsenal. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

She played a crucial role in the Gunner's 2024-25 Champions League winning campaign, contributing seven goals and four assists in 15 appearances.

Arsenal have already confirmed the departure of fellow winger Beth Mead, with sources adding that investment is a key focus in wide positions in this window. The gap in winger options has been exacerbated by the loss of Katie McCabe to rival Chelsea on a free transfer.

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