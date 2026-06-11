Portugal manager Roberto Martinez yet to confirm Portugal's starting XI ahead of World Cup

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Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he is still undecided on his starting line up for their World Cup opener against RD Congo on June 17.

Portugal wrapped up their preparations for the tournament with a 2-1 win against Nigeria on Wednesday.

"We used 26 players across two matches [against Chile and Nigeria] and they're all ready for the World Cup," Martinez said.

"I haven't finalised the starting eleven yet. We're very clear about what we want. There are plenty of players performing at a high level who can fulfil the same role and do the same job on the pitch.

Will Martinez select Ronaldo for Portugal's starting XI in the World Cup? Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

"The starting eleven is the result of the work we do right up until the last day, and that's how we've operated for the last three and a half years. I have that experience, and it helps a great deal."

Portugal have plenty of depth in their roster and Martinez stressed the importance of all 26 players.

"The national team doesn't work with a set starting eleven, but rather with players who are fighting for a place in the squad," he said. "In modern football there are 26 players that can help."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, started against Nigeria but didn't score.

The Portugal captain had several chances to score, including a one-on-one with rival goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, but his four efforts went off target.

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"Preparations are complete," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram "All eyes are on the World Cup."

Martinez was satisfied with his team's performance in their final warm-up game. "I think it was a very good match for us," he said.

"The aim isn't to win 5-0, nor is it to put on a brilliant performance. The important thing is to work on individual aspects, to have a team that can finish the game stronger than it started. And that shows a job well done, focus, and clarity in putting the concepts into practice. We are much better prepared."

Portugal travel to their base camp in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

They will face DR Congo in Houston and also take on Group K rivals Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 27.