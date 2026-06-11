Andrea Bocelli 'proud' to be Italy's representative at 2026 World Cup

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Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli is proud to be Italy's representative at the World Cup, where he will sing the tournament anthem before the opening game between Mexico and South Africa.

Bocelli, 67, will perform at Mexico City Stadium the song "DNA", a collaboration with artists David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion, and EJAE.

"For me it's a great honour and a pleasure to be here and to represent my country, that unfortunately is not taking part in this World Cup, Bocelli told ESPN.

Andrea Bocelli will sing at the opening ceremony before Mexico face South Africa. Angel Delgado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Bocelli is no stranger to performing at big sport events, having sang Giacomo Puccini's "Nessun Dorma" at the opening ceremonies of the 2020 European Football Championship and at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

However, he admits that Thursday's event in Mexico City is very special.

"It means reaping the rewards of what you have sown over so many years of hard work, travel and sacrifice, and doing so in a context that is not only important but also enjoyable," Bocelli said.

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"It's very important because I've been a football fanatic since forever. I would listen to the football games on the radio on Sundays and I would memorise the lineups."

Four-time champions Italy missed out on a third consecutive World Cup after losing their play-off on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bocelli, a big fan of Serie A champions Internazionale, was asked if he would give up an Inter scudetto to see Italy play at this World Cup and he said: "It's a difficult question. I would have to think about it and I'll tell you next time."