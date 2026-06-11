New York street renamed after Thierry Henry before World Cup

New York renames street after Thierry Henry ahead of World Cup (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

A New York street has been renamed after Thierry Henry ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The French icon, who won the World Cup in 1998, now has the honour of 50th Street and Sixth Avenue being named "Thierry Henry Way."

Henry joined the New York Red Bulls in 2010, scoring 52 goals in 135 matches for the Major League Soccer side.

Thierry Henry has had a street re-named after him in New York for the 2026 World Cup Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

In a video shown to the crowds gathered as the name change was revealed, Henry said: "It is an incredible honour for 50th Street and Sixth Avenue to be named Thierry Henry Way."

The street is located in the centre of Manhattan near the Rockefeller Centre and was revealed on June 10.

Henry is not the only World Cup icon to be afforded this honour, with Brazilian Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, also given a street.

"Pele Way" can be found in Queens as New York gets into the spirit of the World Cup.

- Tuchel: England ready to 'come alive' at World Cup after dominant win

- How to watch 2026 World Cup opening ceremonies in the UK

- World Cup predictions: Champions, Golden Ball, breakout stars and more

The tournament will be hosted across North America, with the United States, Canada and Mexico each hosting matches.

New York itself is hosting eight matches at the MetLife Stadium this summer, including the 2026 World Cup final.

And you can find "Pele Way" And "Thierry Henry Way" in New York until November 2026.