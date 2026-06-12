Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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The Ivory Coast and Ecuador kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. With Germany and Curacao the other two teams in Group E, many are billing this as a battle for second place, but both teams have the wherewithal to spring a surprise or two.

Having seen their golden generation reach three consecutive World Cups from 2006 to 2014, Ivory Coast make their return to the tournament after missing out in Russia and Qatar. A new generation has arrived (one that won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations) and coach Emerse Fae believes they can reach the knockouts of the World Cup for the first time.

In a similar vein, Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece also has faith that the country's most talented generation can go beyond their round of 16 finish at the 2006 World Cup. A superb qualification campaign has many tipping them to be dark horses in this tournament, and they certainly boast of the talent to upset some big names.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams at the World Cup.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Sunday June 14, 7 p.m.

UK BST: Monday June 15, 12 a.m.

India IST: Monday June 15, 4.30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Monday June 15, 9 a.m

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, USA

Referee: Michael Oliver

Predicted Lineups

Ivory Coast

Yahia Fofana

Guela Doué | Wilfried Singo | Ousmane Diomande | Ghislain Konan

Oumar Diakité | Franck Kessié | Seko Fofana | Yan Diomande

Amad Diallo | Simon Adingra

Ecuador

Hernán Galíndez

Joel Ordóñez | Willian Pacho | Piero Hincapié

Alan Minda | Jordy Alcívar | Moisés Caicedo | Anthony Valencia | Pervis Estupiñán

Enner Valencia | Kendry Páez

Talking Points

Ivory Coast aiming for a deep run

Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Despite boasting of names like Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure, Ivory Coast's golden generation never went beyond the group stages of the World Cup. Emerse Fae's new squad full of youthful talent, however, have their sights set on making history.

They certainly set tongues wagging with a 2-1 win over France just days before the tournament, a victory that owed a lot to Ivory Coast's depth in its forward lines. Ange Yoan-Bonny and Elye Wahi are expected to lead the line, while they can boast of Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo, Pépé and Simon Adingra as their wide forwards.

Evan Ndicka marshals the defence alongside either Odilon Kossounou or Ousmane Diomande, while Guela Doué, Wilfried Singo and Ghislain Konan offer plenty in their fullback roles. Franck Kessié leads the midfield, but his partners have gone off the boil in recent times, with Ibrahim Sangaré and Seko Fofana not enjoying the best of spells currently.

Nonetheless, Fae's side certainly boast of plenty of attacking nous -- which they can vary greatly. That unpredictability ought to confuse the likes of Germany and Ecuador, and could be the basis of Ivory Coast's first-ever qualification to the knockout stages.

Ecuador could spring a surprise

play 1:04 Can Moisés Caicedo guide Ecuador to the World Cup knockout stage?

Finishing second only to Argentina in the CONMEBOL qualification cycle, Ecuador finished with a record five goals conceded from 18 games. Therein lies their strength. Sebastian Beccacece's side however, only scored 14 goals in those 18 games. Therein lies their greatest weakness.

And yet, with the likes of UEFA Champions League finalists, Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié in defence (alongside the excellent Pervis Estupiñán and Joel Ordóñez in the fullback roles), Ecuador can dream bigger this time -- simply because of their water-tight defence that has a certain Moisés Caicedo protecting it as well.

Gonzalo Plata will shoulder creative responsibilities alongside the much-hyped Kendry Páez, while 36-year-old veteran (and La Tri's record goalscorer) Enner Valencia has found a new lease of life up front. Beccacece has come for criticism for his circumspect style, but that tends to work in tournament football.

Yes, Ecuador have issues scoring, but not a single soul in Quito and beyond would complain if their side 1-0s their way to the World Cup knockouts and beyond. Beccacece belongs to the school of Marcelo Bielsa, and his high-pressing style is exactly what can hurt Ivory Coast (and Germany). This is a team primed to spring a surprise on world football.