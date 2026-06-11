Celtic fined, handed suspended sanctions for pitch invasions

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Celtic have been fined £10,000 ($13,000) and handed further suspended sanctions following pitch invasions from their fans in the final two league games of the season.

The Scottish Professional Football League has taken disciplinary action against Celtic, Motherwell, Inverness, Hamilton and Stenhousemuir following incidents last month.

However, none of the clubs face immediate action relating to restrictions on supporters attending matches.

Celtic fans invaded the pitch at Fir Park and Parkhead following stoppage-time goals against Motherwell and Hearts.

Play did not re-start on either occasion and Hearts released a statement on the day of their title-deciding defeat which read: "Reports of serious physical and verbal abuse towards our players and staff, both on the pitch and elsewhere, are deeply disturbing."

Celtic's title-winning season finale was marred by a pitch invasion. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic have been fined £7,500 over that incident and would face a reduction in capacity of 1,000 seats, to be taken from the front rows at Celtic Park, if a "significant pitch incursion" is repeated at the stadium at an SPFL match in the next two seasons.

They face a reduction of 100 tickets for an away game if there is a significant pitch invasion or "orchestrated or excessively dangerous use of pyrotechnics" at an away ground next season. Fans celebrated the win at Motherwell with a display of flares after the game.

Motherwell face the closure of Block E in the John Hunter Stand for one game if their fans repeat the type of pyrotechnic displays that took place during their 3-2 defeat by Celtic or if there is a significant pitch incursion, next season. The Lanarkshire club were also fined £2,500 after being charged over the use of fireworks and a pitch incursion.

Both clubs must also refer at least five supporters to the SPFL Trust's pyrotechnic awareness course.

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An SPFL spokesperson said: "Supporters entering the field of play in any circumstances is wholly unacceptable and puts players, fans and match officials at significant risk of physical harm.

"The use of pyrotechnics at matches is illegal and highly dangerous.

"The SPFL has been repeatedly clear that there is no place for this behaviour in Scottish football.

"We will continue to work together with stakeholders, including the Scottish FA, Police Scotland and Scottish Government, to address challenges surrounding unacceptable conduct at matches."

Inverness were fined £1,000 following a pitch invasion against Hamilton which resulted in violence between rival fans. They face the closure of half of the North Stand for one game if there is another significant pitch incursion in the next two years.

Accies were fined £1,000 over the same incident and were handed a "formal warning and reprimand" following a pitch incursion at their playoff against Clyde.

Stenhousemuir face a 150-seat sanction if their fans repeat the pitch invasion that followed their play-off success over Alloa in the next two years.