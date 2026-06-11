Tottenham fan group write to chairman over ownership and leadership concerns

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Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) has written to executive chairman Peter Charrington after a recent fans' survey highlighted a lack of confidence in the current ownership and leadership team.

Spurs only avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign and back-to-back 17th-place finishes has resulted in trust between the club and their fanbase deteriorating.

Charrington, who stepped up as chairman after the departure of Daniel Levy in September, promised "we will get back to where we belong" in a letter to supporters last month.

It was followed days later by the Lewis family, which own majority owners ENIC, insisting they were "all in" to fund the required rebuild to get Tottenham back competing with the best teams in the Premier League.

The Lewis family, the majority owner of Tottenham, have came under heavy scrutiny following two hugely disappointing Premier League seasons for Spurs. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

THST has conducted a survey since the end of the season and amongst 1,696 responses, 81.72% had low confidence in the current club leadership being able to build a team to compete for league titles and cup competitions.

When the same question was asked about the club ownership, 83.44% had low confidence in the Lewis family being able to produce a team to compete for the Premier League and to challenge to win cups.

"In response to the consultation findings, the Trust has written to Peter Charrington, the club's non-executive chairman, following his recent letter to supporters," a statement by THST read.

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"The Trust welcomed the acknowledgement from both Mr Charrington and the Lewis Family that the past two seasons have been unacceptable and that football success had not been the driving factor behind key decisions.

"However, the letter also reflected members' concerns that there has been insufficient recognition of decisions taken during the current season that contributed to the club's decline, despite repeated warnings from supporter representatives.

"The Trust made clear that supporters' trust and confidence in the club's leadership has reached an historic low and that fans now want to see meaningful action rather than further promises."

Spurs have already completed the signing of free agents Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson during what is expected to be a busy summer of activity in N17.