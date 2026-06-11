Atlético Madrid open talks with PSG for Lee Kang-In deal - sources

Will Mexico or South Korea top Group A at the World Cup? (1:14)

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Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks for the transfer of Lee Kang-In, sources have told ESPN.

The French and European champions value their attacking midfielder at around €35 million ($40m).

The South Korean international, who starts his World Cup campaign against Czechia on Thursday, wants to join Diego Simeone's side after spending three seasons in Paris and winning many trophies including the last two Champions Leagues under Luis Enrique, sources told ESPN.

Lee, 25, arrived for just under €20m from Mallorca and currently has two more years on his contract.

Lee Kang-In was a part of PSG's Champions League winning squad but struggles for consistent minutes. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

However, he struggled for regular game time in Paris last season, failing to start a game in Europe. Lee wants to go back to Spain, sources told ESPN, where he lived most of his life after after a spell at Valencia before joining Mallorca.

If an agreement was found between the two clubs, PSG have identified Monaco and France attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche as a potential replacement.

Atlético are also interested in Bernardo Silva who is a free agent after leaving Manchester City, sources told ESPN.

José Mourinho and Real Madrid, as well as Barcelona, are also keen on the Portuguese international.

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