Pulisic in 'comfort' zone ahead of United States opener

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IRVINE, Calif. - At 27, Christian Pulisic has been playing with some of his United States teammates for nearly 15 years. That familiarity - and the bonds the admittedly-introverted Pulisic has formed - are critical to how the American star handles the relentless pressure of leading the U.S. into a home World Cup.

"I think it just gives you that extra level of comfort," Pulisic said Thursday ahead of the team's final training session before playing Paraguay on Friday night in Inglewood, California. "I think also you want to fight for guys like that. I've played with some of these guys for so long, you don't want to let them down. You want to give them everything. You want to have their back always. And I think that pushes you through tough times."

Pulisic first met Weston McKennie at an under-14 training camp in California. Pulisic, Tyler Adams, and Haji Wright were on the U.S. roster at the U17 World Cup in 2015. With so many American players now playing for European club teams, it is easier than ever for them keep in touch and remain close. Then, when they're together for an extended stretch like during a month-long World Cup, the comfort level is already there.

"It's special," Adams said. "No matter what happens, you're going through it with, with your best friends, like you said. And I think that connection and that chemistry and that bond is what has allowed us to grow over the past 4 years, especially."

In Qatar, the U.S. roster was the second youngest in federation history and was the country's first with more than one teenager. (Joe Scally, Yunus Musah and Giovanni Reyna were all 19.) At this tournament, the U.S. team is still young - the average age is about 26 - but the shared experiences are deeper.

"I mean it's like a family," Pulisic said. "Obviously so many of us have known each other for such a long time and played together for a long time. A lot of guys at the last World Cup, and we've just been growing together."

Adams said the addition of new core players since Qatar hasn't changed that.

"You get more fresh faces in, adds a little bit of a different energy and vibe, but the connection hasn't wavered," Adams said. "And I think that's the most important thing. I'll say to you guys what I say to the team before that first game: Enjoy the moment. Like, be yourselves. You don't have to change anything or do anything special except play your game. And ultimately that's what's going to carry us through."

After its first game against Paraguay on June 12, the U.S. plays Australia in Seattle on June 19, and finishes group play back in Inglewood against Türkiye.