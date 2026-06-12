World Cup Daily LIVE: Haaland at Stanley Cup; USMNT, Canada countdown to openers

Open Extended Reactions

It's time for the United States men's national team to make their arrival at the 2026 World Cup.

After two opening games -- Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a red-card fest and South Korea came back to beat Czechia 2-1 -- the biggest-ever World Cup is already underway.

We have two more matches Friday featuring the other two co-hosts opening their tournament: First, Canada take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto, then the USMNT take on Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Many other teams are also preparing for their matches, so we will provide all the features, news, video analysis and color from around the competition in North America.