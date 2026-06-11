Thomas Tuchel: 'Nothing changes' if Elliot Anderson makes big-money Man City move

Why Manchester City will go all-out to sign Elliot Anderson (1:01)

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Thomas Tuchel has said Elliot Anderson is the "full package" and the England boss does not believe a potential big money move to Manchester City would change the Nottingham Forest star.

The 23-year-old looks a shoo-in for England's World Cup opener against Croatia next Wednesday, having established himself as a key player since making his international bow last September.

Anderson's sparkling performances for club and country has led City to make a potential British-record move for the midfielder worth £106 million ($142m) with potential performance-related add-ons taking the value beyond £120m ($161m), sources told ESPN.

Forest will drive a hard bargain for a player who showed no signs of distraction during a solid display in Wednesday's final warmup friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando.

"He's a top player," Tuchel said. "There's nothing more to say, he's the full package.

Elliot Anderson could be on the move during this World Cup. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"I'm happy that he's with us on that kind of level and he's a key player for us."

Asked if he was aware of City's bid, the England boss said: "No comment! He seems not affected. It was an amazing performance, so all fine."

Tuchel said his assistant has spoken to nine-cap Anderson about the situation, but the England boss would not be discussing a possible transfer that only underlined the player's quality.

"If that's the case, it should just even push him because it's proof of what he's capable to do and what level he can perform," he said. "At the moment it seems like a push for him.

"Even if -- if -- a transfer is completed, hopefully he stays the same person. Nothing will change overnight with him if he wakes up, he's not a new player.

"People will try to hang around his neck this price but, in reality, nothing changes, he just changes the club and that's the rules of the game.

"Hopefully he just stays the same -- a humble, determined, hungry football player.

"I don't want to go into it too much if it's a boost or not a boost - what I see on the training pitch is no distractions, full commitment, that's what comes from him."

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Morgan Rogers and Marcus Rashford are other England players whose club future is being discussed ahead of a tournament Anthony Gordon goes into after making a stunning move to Barcelona.

The transfer looks to have given the 25-year-old a shot in the arm, with the winger picking up the player of the match award against Costa Rica, having scored one having provided another in the 3-0 win.

"I don't know [if the move has helped him]," Tuchel said of Gordon. "I think he's strongest if he plays humble and like a physical winger.

"That's, for me, his key strengths -- acceleration, deceleration and another intense run, another intense run and then helping the counter press, working defence.

"He is painful to defend, especially in the heat here. He adapts ever so well.

"I think he has a confidence boost because of this step but I hope it doesn't change his style of play because I'm very sure that's what Barcelona expect from him."

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson and PA contributed to this report.