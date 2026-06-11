Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva- sources

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Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations to sign free agent Bernardo Silva with the aim of beating out LaLiga rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid for the services of the Portugal international, sources have told ESPN.

Silva, 31, is available as a free agent at the end of this month after announcing his exit from Manchester City following nine years at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portugal international has drawn interest from a host of other clubs as well, including Benfica. Galatasaray and teams in the Saudi Pro League and MLS.

Sources said Silva's preference is for Real Madrid.

As ESPN previously reported, Barcelona came very close to reaching an agreement with Silva a few weeks ago. However, the 31-year-old midfielder opted to delay his decision until after the World Cup.

Sources told ESPN that the return of José Mourinho to Madrid for a second spell could tip the scales in favor of Los Blancos.

A source said that Barcelona are now pessimistic about their chances after learning that Silva's signing is a specific request from Mourinho.

The Catalan club believe the Portuguese manager can offer greater assurances of regular playing time than can Hansi Flick. Barcelona already have players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Fermín available for that position.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid have also spent weeks in talks with Silva and his agent Jorge Mendes. A source told ESPN that Atleti manager Diego Simeone had envisioned a key role for Silva, believing he had the ability to fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann's departure.

Real Madrid on Thursday confirmed the signing of Mourinho on a three-year deal.

Madrid president Florentino Pérez had made bringing back Mourinho, who left the club in 2013, one of his reelection promises ahead of his victory in last weekend's vote of club members.

Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations for Bernardo Silva, sources told ESPN. acques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Pérez also pledged the signings of Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, as well as vowing to make a €150 million bid for a galáctico signing.

To honor that vow, Madrid announced earlier this week they had offered €150m for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez, which was subsequently knocked back.

Mourinho returns to Madrid with the task of getting the team back on track after back-to-back trophyless seasons under first Carlo Ancelotti and then Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa.

Should Silva join Madrid, he will be reunited with Kylian Mbappé. The two played together during the 2016-17 season at AS Monaco.