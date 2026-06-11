Mexico beats South Africa in World Cup opener amid 3 red cards

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Co-hosts Mexico got off to a victorious start, beating South Africa 2-0 as the largest World Cup in history kicked off Thursday at Mexico City's famed Estadio Azteca.

While a joyous occasion for Mexico, the match was marred by three red cards -- two for South Africa and one for Mexico -- the most ever in an opening World Cup match.

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It was Mexico's eighth time playing in the opening match of a World Cup and their first win in an opener, having previously lost five and drawn two -- including against then-host South Africa at the 2010 World Cup.

And it was a fitting way to mark the occasion as the Azteca, which got a much-needed face-lift ahead of the 48-team tournament that Mexico are co-hosting alongside the United States and Canada, became the first stadium to host three World Cups.

"It was an experience unlike any other," defender Israel Reyes said. "I don't think I've ever had goose bumps like that. It was the pinnacle of something I had been hoping for and working toward in my career for years.

"It unfolded exactly as I had expected and envisioned -- a dream come true for me."

The more than 80,000 fans, largely clad in Mexico green, did not have to wait long to celebrate the tournament's first goal. Julián Quiñones struck low through the legs of South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with less than nine minutes gone.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates scoring Mexico's second goal against South Africa in the opening game of the World Cup. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The goal for Quiñones, who was the top scorer in the Saudi league this season, was the earliest to start a World Cup since Philipp Lahm netted for Germany against Costa Rica after six minutes in 2006.

South Africa's hopes of getting back into the game were dented when midfielder Sphephelo "Yaya" Sithole was shown a straight red card early in the second half after he took down Brian Gutiérrez on the edge of the box when through on goal.

After some brief frustration from the Azteca fans, veteran striker Raúl Jiménez made sure of the opening win for the co-hosts when heading into the net from close range midway through the second half.

With his 46th international goal, and his first in three World Cups, Jiménez tied Jared Borgetti for second place for the Mexican national team. He is six goals shy of leader Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.

"Honestly, we didn't focus on [the difficult moments of the match]," substitute Érik Lira said. "We tried to do our job and give it our best.

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"We know it's a huge responsibility, because 11 Mexicans are representing a country of 180 million people, so, we did the best we could, and from the moment the referee started the match, we went out there to win."

Mexico also handed a World Cup debut to teenager Gilberto Mora in the second half. At 17 years, 240 days, he is the youngest man to play for Mexico in a World Cup and the sixth youngest in tournament history.

South Africa's day took a further turn for the worse when Themba Zwane was sent off for striking Roberto Alvarado in the face following a VAR review. It was the first time any team had received two red cards in a World Cup match since the Netherlands and Portugal were shown two each in 2006.

Brazilian referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio wasn't finished yet, handing a third red card to Mexico's César Montes in stoppage time. With three red cards, this World Cup is already just one shy of equaling the four from four years ago in Qatar.

Mexico, coming off a first-round exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, have three points in Group A and will play South Korea next Thursday in Guadalajara.

South Africa will play Czechia on the same day in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.