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Injured Billy Gilmour has travelled to Boston to support his Scotland teammates at the 2026 World Cup.

The 25-year-old Napoli midfielder was cruelly ruled out of the tournament in North America after picking up a knee problem in the warm-up game against Curacao at Hampden Park.

Scotland begin their first World Cup campaign in 28 years with a game against Haiti in the Boston Stadium, Foxborough, on Saturday before taking on Morocco at the same venue and finishing their Group C run with a glamorous game against Brazil in Miami as they look to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.

Billy Gilmour misses this World Cup after picking up an injury against Curacao. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images.

Kenny McLean, who missed the delayed 2020 Euros with a knee injury, revealed Gilmour's arrival.

"Billy has just landed," the 34-year-old Norwich midfielder said. "He is going to come to see the lads tonight which is amazing.

"It is his birthday today as well so happy birthday Billy - I think he has just turned 17!

"But he's going to be here.

"He obviously wants to experience things around the lads and also in and around the city with the fans and soak in the atmosphere.

"He deserves so much more but there is going to be so much more opportunity.

"I mention the young lads [like Tyler Fletcher], there is going to be so much more opportunity for Billy.

"I know it's not what he wants to hear right now but there will be.

"What an amazing talent, what an amazing young man and it will be good to see him."

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McLean made his 700th senior career appearance in the 4-1 friendly win against Bolivia in New Jersey last Saturday and is looking to add to that tally during the long-awaited tournament.

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen player said: "Obviously I have been in the game for quite a while now.

"I'm 34, I'm not getting a younger, but to reach a milestone like that, pretty special and yes, to do it in a Scotland, made it even more special.

"For me it is the pinnacle of everyone's the panic career and we've got the opportunity now to be playing the World Cup.

"So to have that milestone the other day, obviously, was amazing but 701 is hopefully going to be there."