Pochettino: Time for speeches is over ahead of U.S. World Cup opener

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino said that the time for fiery speeches is over and that his side is ready for Friday's World Cup opener against Paraguay.

Speaking at Thursday's news conference, Pochettino said he could be the best motivational speaker around, but no speech will compensate if a player isn't ready.

- Pulisic in 'comfort' zone as U.S. readies for opener

- Opposition scouting: How the USMNT can counter Paraguay's threat

- Group D at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

"I think now is the moment that they need to build a way to know to prepare in an emotional and mental way, and I think everyone knows how to be ready," he said.

"I think now they don't need an external motivation or inspirational speech. If you know the player and the mindset of the player, they need [that] before to get their best.

"They need motivational speech ... when they need to go to train and improve in every single area because then tomorrow is [too] late. If they are not ready, I can be the best in the way to motivate players with my speech. But if you aren't ready, sorry guys, it's impossible to perform."

Mauricio Pochettino speaks ahead of the USMNT's World Cup opener against Paraguay. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pochettino said that all 26 players are available for selection, including defender Chris Richards, who returned to full training this week after recovering from a sprained ankle.

"I think we celebrate that we are ready to start the competition with 26 player available to be selected," Pochettino said. "Chris is available to be selected and then we will decide if you start from the beginning of the game or on the bench, but I think we celebrate the show that our medical staff and performance [staff] worked really hard to recover."

Pochettino also said he had decided on his starting lineup but didn't divulge who was in it.

Pochettino added: "Something is growing now in the group and what we can tell so far until today that all the conditions are very positive and we are so happy."

The U.S. coach also reflected on how his team had improved over the course of his 20 months in charge.

play 0:29 Pulisic: USMNT want to show they can compete with everyone

"I think in the end being consistent in our fight, I think that is why we can say that [we] arrive in a very good condition," he said. He added that the team started to improve when the mindset of the squad started to change.

"I think that is a massive step and it's going to be a massive legacy for the future," he said.

The U.S. is hosting the World Cup, alongside Canada and Mexico, for the first time since 1994.

As for Paraguay, Pochettino said he thought Friday's game at SoFi Stadium would be "very, very difficult" and highlighted La Albirroja's record in World Cup qualifying, which included wins over Argentina and Brazil.

"My expectation is [Friday] is going to be a very tough game and then it's the opening game for us and I think it's going to be tough because Paraguay know only how [to be] competitive and aggressive.

"They have good quality coach, Gustavo Alfaro is doing a great job and I respect and admire him a lot and I think it's going to be really tough."

Pochettino was asked how this U.S. team could inspire the country's fans so that they are celebrating in the streets like Argentina did when it won the World Cup, or even the New York Knicks did after winning Game 4 of the NBA finals on Wednesday.

"I think it's contagious and we need to play with passion," Pochettino said. "We need to win games, so important, but play with passion and to translate [and] to make the fans feel proud about what they are seeing on the field.

"I think it's to create that emotional relationship and then you will do the rest to try to encourage the people to celebrate. But we need to win. The important thing is to win. If we want to win, we need the support of our fans. I know after [friendlies in] Charlotte and Chicago that the fans are with the team."