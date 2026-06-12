Socceroos vs. Türkiye preview: Australia must rediscover clinical edge of early Popovic tenure

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ALAMEDA, California - The moment is almost at hand for the Socceroos, their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign officially commencing on Saturday (2 pm Sunday AEDT) against Türkiye at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. There will be no more dress rehearsals, no more experimentation, exercises in load management, or exposure of players to the international stage. Coach Tony Popovic and his side are playing for keeps, on the biggest stage of them all.

Set to become the first Australian to both play and coach at a World Cup, Popovic earned the luxury of a year of uninterrupted preparation when he guided Australia to automatic qualification a year ago -- the first coach to do so since Holger Osieck oversaw qualification for 2014. Unlike the German, however, he wasn't sacked during the tournament's lead-up, allowing him to spend the past 12 months refining his approach and investing time in a new generation of talent.

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Some of the fruits of this endeavour won't be felt for a few years to come, but others will likely be on full display in British Columbia. Those such as Mohamed Toure, Nestory Irankunda, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, and Paul Okon Jr have all established themselves as regular members of the side over the past 12 months, and it's not unfeasible that they all could be amongst the starters come Saturday. This cohort is supplemented by a core of veteran leaders such as Mathew Ryan, Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, and Aziz Behich -- the latter of whom spent the majority of his professional career in Türkiye and who is of Turkish-Cypriot heritage --who will be counted on to provide on- and off-field guidance. The necessary trade-off to this rejuvenation has been the building of sustained chemistry with a consistent XI, but this is a sacrifice that will both be the subject of results-based analysis in the weeks ahead and then (more fairly) again in a decade.

Reinforced by warm-up fixtures against Mexico and Switzerland over the past fortnight, the Socceroos will likely adopt something of a bend-but-don't-break approach across this month, attempting to replicate the best of their form in Asian qualifying when they looked to press high up the pitch when feasible, but also prove adept at absorbing pressure. When in possession, their best looks on goal probably come when they get the ball forward in a direct but purposeful manner, allowing their dynamic forward talent to punish their opponents. Failing that, set pieces will always be a weapon.

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For this approach to bear fruit, though, they will need to rediscover the clinical edge that defined a post-Popovic appointment surge in qualification; an approach that will emphasise quality over quantity in front of goal. The sudden concern over Touré's fitness looms large here, with the striker's ability to get in behind opponents having developed into one of the main avenues that the side uses to fashion looks on the opponent. Mercifully, there are fewer concerns over the well-being of Jordan Bos, whose ability as a goalscoring threat and outlet on the left makes him not just a potential breakout star of Australia's campaign, but the whole tournament.

Jackson Irvine high fives Mohamed Toure during the first half of a game between Australia and Mexico at Rose Bowl on May 30, 2026 in Pasadena, California Seth Greenberg/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Preventing themselves from being pushed back as deeply as they were before the 'quarter time' hydration breaks against both El Tri and Nati also hangs over this Turkish meeting. A disciplined backline anchored by Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati can weather significant pressure, without allowing clear looks on goal, against almost anyone - and the past fortnight has demonstrated an ability to hang in games, adjust, and re-establish themselves. But Popovic has also made clear that he wants his side to be brave and not acquiesce to being hemmed in early. Helping with that would be a stronger opening from the midfield, with Popovic likely choosing between a ball-retaining, safer pair of hands in Aiden O'Neill and the more progressive passing of Okon Jr to pair with all-action Irvine in the middle.

And whoever he picks will certainly need to be brave, and very good, against a Türkiye side intent on reaffirming itself on the global stage. Everyone in the XI will, in fact.

While it seems incongruous with their reputation as the dark horses at any tournament they enter, this is the first World Cup that Ay-Yıldızlılar have qualified for in 24 years, when they finished third at the 2022 iteration; 2026 the first time Australia and Türkiye have both qualified for the World Cup together. Nonetheless, though ranked below the United States in the FIFA rankings, the Europeans have been tapped as the strongest side in Group D and bring two rising generational talents in Real Madrid's Arda Güler and Juventus' Kenan Yıldız with them to the United States -- both just 21-years-old and just beginning to tap into their powers. Yıldız, however, has been limited in training and will enter Saturday under a cloud- like Touré, if Touré was valued at over 100m Euros.

They enter this tournament under the stewardship of Italian mentor Vincenzo Montella, who has described the nation's raucous football culture as similar to the one he experienced growing up near Naples. Under the guidance of the 51-year-old, Türkiye lost just a single game in qualifying for this year's tournament -- admittedly, that was a 6-0 hammering by Spain in Konya - and reached the quarterfinals of the last Euros.

Undoubtedly, the Socceroos face Türkiye as underdogs. But that's a role they'd probably prefer, anyway; all the better to source motivation and heap pressure on their opponent. And in a new, 48-team format in which eight of the best third-placed sides advance to the knockouts, defeat, as long as it's not by a significant margin, wouldn't be a disaster. But there's an avenue to taking something from the game, too, assistant coach Hayden Foxe telling ESPN that a champion team will always beat a group of champion individuals, but they'll need to put in a 'four-quarter' effort.