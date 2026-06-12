Aguirre says Jiménez earned 'perfect day' with Mexico goal

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MEXICO CITY -- Raúl Jiménez finally has his star moment in a FIFA World Cup for Mexico, with his manager Javier Aguirre calling it a "perfect day" for the 35-year-old striker.

Jiménez burst into tears after scoring Mexico's second goal against South Africa as the co-hosts opened the World Cup with a 2-0 win in Group A.

"I read an interview where he said this has to be his World Cup," Aguirre said after the game. "I think he got off to a flying start. He had always been in someone else's shadow, but today he is a starter for this team -- and he has truly earned it."

It was the first World Cup goal for Jiménez, who suffered a skull fracture while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Nov. 29, 2020, and had to undergo lifesaving surgery.

Within two weeks, Jiménez was back at training. He fully recovered several months later, but the injury forced him to wear protective headgear for the rest of his career.

Jiménez has suffered other injuries and dips in form in the years since, including a poor 2022 World Cup. He failed to score as Mexico failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 1978.

His biggest moment for Mexico may have been a bicycle kick in a victory against Panama in qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, which was honored as the Concacaf goal of the year. He was a reserve player for El Tri during that tournament in Brazil.

In March, Jiménez lost his biggest supporter when his father, Raúl Jiménez Vega, died at 62. Jiménez wept after scoring for Fulham on March 21 against Burnley.

"On top of that, he was dealing with a personal situation that may have given him extra motivation," Aguirre added on Thursday. "And he even scored a goal. It was a perfect day for him."