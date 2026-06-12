Germany vs Curaçao at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Giants of the sport vs. the smallest nation to ever qualify for a World Cup, World #10 vs. World #82... Germany vs. Curaçao is the very definition of Goliath vs. David, and to make matters worse the underdog is coming up against a desperate, point-to-prove juggernaut.

The small Caribbean island with strong ties to the Netherlands (and a population of ~150,000 and is 444 sq.km. big) shocked everyone by qualifying for this edition and will look to pull off a rare, unlikely upset. West Germany lost to debutants Algeria (1-2) in the 1982 World Cup, a tournament in which Algeria were making their debut: and that's the kind of precedence that Curaçao will want to lean heavily on. They aren't in the best shape ahead of the Cup, having won only one off their last five games (3L, 1D) and having scored just three goals in their five matches.

Germany, meanwhile, are flying -- they've won five of five friendlies, scoring 18 goals in the process as Julian Nagelsmann's all-out attacking philosophy has started paying dividends recently. Smarting from embarassing early exits in 2018 and 2022, Germany will be desperate to prove a point; and in Curaçao they might have got just the opponent they needed to make a statement.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

UK BST: Sunday, June 14, 6.00 p.m.

U.S. ET: Sunday, June 14, 1.00 p.m.

India IST: Sunday, June 14, 10.30 pm

Australia AEST: Monday, June 15, 3.00 am

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston

Referee: Jalal Jiyed (Morocco)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Germany

Manuel Neuer

Joshua Kimmich | Jonathan Tah | Nico Schlotterbeck | David Raum

Leon Goretzka | Aleksander Pavlovic

Leroy Sané | Jamal Musiala | Florian Wirtz

Kai Havertz

Curaçao

Eloy Room

Jurlen Gaari | Riechedly Bazoer | Armando Obispo

Sherel Floranus | Leandro Bacuna | Livano Comenencia | Deveron Fonville

Juninho Bacuna | Jürgen Locadia | Tahith Chong

Talking Points

Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Germany look to impose themselves on Group E

Germany don't enter this World Cup the dominant force they once were -- that air of inevitable success has dissipated over two successive group stage exits and Julian Nagelsmann is the latest to have been tasked with rebuilding that aura. He's done it in typical Nagelsmann style, trusting his flair players Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz and shaping the rest of the team around the mercurial talents of his young #10s. This has made for some fun, attacking football (as evidenced by that 18-goal tally over the last five games), more reminiscent of Joachim Low's swashbuckling 2014 vintage than the more business-like outfits West Germany rolled out in their prime. The question now is: can Nagelsmann also replicate Low's brilliant successes at the biggest stage of them all?

If this Germany are to do that, they need to have a strong start on Sunday against the group's undisputed underdogs. With tougher tests against a dynamic Ivory Coast and an even more stubborn Ecuador outfit coming up, Nagelsmann will want his men to be at their ruthless best against Curaçao.

Speaking to FIFA.com, midfielder Leon Goretzka made it clear: "We want to put things right. The memories don't really bother us anymore, but it's true that the sense of euphoria and that togetherness with the fans perhaps aren't quite there at the moment. They've lost faith in us a little, and we'd love to win them over again. That's actually my biggest personal motivation, and the same goes for the whole team."

Curaçao have already made history; can they do even more?

Curaçao's path to the World Cup has been one of the great stories of this qualifying cycle. Now managed by Dick Advocaat, a veteran of three World Cups and at 78, the oldest manager in World Cup history, Curaçao have already made history by getting to the tournament proper but will be looking to build on that and pull off one of the great tournament upsets. As midfield lynchpin and FC Zurich mainstay Livano Comenencia: "We've been brought up playing the Dutch way and we've got real quality and excellent technique. We're going to surprise a lot of people.

"As soon as the game gets under way, anything can happen. It's always 11 against 11, not five against 11. Anything's possible, even against Germany. I think four points will be enough to see us through to the next stage of the competition, a win and a draw. We'll do everything in our power to make it happen."

Manchester United academy graduate and Curaçao international since 2025 Tahith Chong, meanwhile, summed up the mood on the island nation ahead of their history-making debut: "I don't think the island has slept yet. I think it's been five months now [since qualifying]. With the World Cup, the people enjoy it and the atmosphere is crazy down there."